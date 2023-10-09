Ascensia Diabetes Care and Senseonics Announce 'The CGM for Real Life' Campaign to Raise Awareness of How Long-Term Eversense E3 Empowers People with Diabetes

Ascensia Diabetes Care and Senseonics Announce 'The CGM for Real Life' Campaign to Raise Awareness of How Long-Term Eversense E3 Empowers People with Diabetes

Almost 1 in 2 people with diabetes using a short-term CGM are not fully satisfied with their current systemi

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascensia Diabetes Care, a global diabetes care company, and Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS), a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes, have launched a new U.S. advertising and marketing campaign for Eversense® E3 CGM System. 'The CGM for Real Life' campaign is designed to significantly drive awareness of Eversense E3 as a unique CGM option that is ideally suited to supporting the everyday lives of people with diabetes. A sample of the new advertising assets can be found here.

For the 37 million people living with diabetes in the U.S.ii, CGM has become an indispensable tool in managing the condition. However, it's estimated almost half of the people using the two mostly commonly known CGM brands are not fully satisfied with their current systemi. Many people with diabetes take long-term breaks from their CGMs, either because of sensors falling off before expected wear duration or because they don't want to have something attached to their bodyi. Eversense E3 is the longest lasting CGM available, with 6-month sensor wear duration and two sensor insertion and removal procedures per year. 'The CGM for Real Life' campaign aims to highlight the reality of the diabetes experience, through the everyday complexities, successes, and challenges that people with diabetes face. The campaign demonstrates how Eversense E3 provides a differentiated CGM option, with unparalleled flexibility and long-term use that allows it to seamlessly integrate into real life.

"This campaign is designed to challenge the status quo in continuous glucose monitoring, which for too long has meant self-insertion and sensors that can either disrupt activities or fall off," said Rudy Thoms, VP, CGM Commercial U.S. of Ascensia Diabetes Care. "We know that Eversense has the potential to be game-changing for people with diabetes, and so the opportunity to bring it to the attention of more people than ever before is really exciting."

"CGMs are often portrayed as one size fits all, but managing diabetes is complex and everyone is different. What works for one person may not work for the next and I personally had a real struggle with short-term CGMs," said Chris Ruden, Keynote Speaker and Eversense Brand Ambassador. "Eversense fits seamlessly into my life and once it's inserted, I can forget about the hassle of replacements for 6 months. I have a busy life and I don't want diabetes to get in my way. Thankfully, with Eversense it doesn't."

'The CGM for Real Life' campaign is a coordinated awareness effort delivering information about Eversense E3 directly to U.S. consumers. It is the first time that the brand is launching a campaign across connected TV and linear TV in five states, in addition to digital and social, with the aim to raise awareness of the product's unique benefits among people with diabetes and healthcare professionals. Senseonics and Ascensia provided an overview of the campaign in a webcast to investors on September 21, 2023. A replay of the webcast is available on the Senseonics website at www.senseonics.com/investor-relations/events-and-publications/events-and-presentations (Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Showcase).

Designed by Senseonics and brought to patients by Ascensia, the Eversense E3 CGM System offers people with diabetes:

The longest lasting CGM available, with 6-month sensor wear duration and two sensor insertion and removal procedures per year

Exceptional accuracy iii , with a mean absolute relative difference (MARD) of 8.5% iv demonstrated in the PROMISE Study for the duration of sensor wear

The only CGM with a removable transmitter which can be taken on and off without wasting a sensor or adding a warm up period v

The only CGM with predictive on-body alerts to never miss a critical event, especially at night while sleeping or when away from your phone

Potential Eversense E3 users can go to www.eversensecgm.com to learn more. Physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants who are interested in offering the Eversense E3 CGM System can sign up at www.bit.ly/eversense-become-provider. Alternatively, contact 1-844-SENSE4U (1-844-736-7348) to learn more about the first and only long-term implantable CGM system. For important safety information, see https://www.ascensiadiabetes.com/eversense/safety-info/.

Ascensia Diabetes Care is a PHC Holdings Corporation (TSE: 6523) company.

i dQ&A Diabetes Connection Patient Panel Report, Q2 2023

ii American Diabetes Association (ADA). Statistics About Diabetes. https://diabetes.org/about-us/statistics/about-diabetes

iii Garg S. et al. Evaluation of Accuracy and Safety of the Next-Generation Up to 180-Day Long-Term Implantable Eversense Continuous Glucose Monitoring System: The PROMISE Study. Diabetes Technology & Therapeutics 2021; 24(2): 1-9.DOI: 10.1089/dia.2021.0182

iv MARD of 9.1% was observed in primary sensor in the PROMISE Study

v There is no glucose data generated when the transmitter is removed

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2241526/Ascensia_Diabetes_Care_1.mp4

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2241527/Ascensia_Diabetes_Care_2.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/749389/4328369/Ascensia_Diabetes_Care_Logo.jpg

Ascensia Diabetes Care logo (PRNewsfoto/Ascensia Diabetes Care) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ascensia Diabetes Care