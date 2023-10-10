Deloitte Digital's Latest Research Forecasts Generative AI's Transformation of Content Marketing

Early Generative AI adopters see a 12% return on Generative AI investments

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte Digital's new research on Generative AI in Marketing Content Production reveals that Generative Artificial Intelligence is already reshaping content production for marketing, with 26% of surveyed marketers already using Generative AI, with another 45% planning to by the end of 2024. In a rapidly evolving digital world, content marketing stands as a key element for marketing success for businesses across various industries. The research reveals content marketing has become vital to the digital marketing strategies of 8 in 10 surveyed leaders, with its importance growing between 2022 and 2023.

The demand for personalized, timely, and relevant content has presented organizations with significant challenges. The research reveals the demand for marketing content grew by 1.5x in 2023, but marketing teams were only able to meet that demand 55% of the time. Marketers leveraging Generative AI can potentially get ahead of that demand by using Generative AI to support higher quality, greater volume of content, and higher employee productivity.

"Generative AI solutions are not just about keeping up with content demands; they are about staying ahead of them," said Mike Brinker, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP and Content Studio leader at Deloitte Digital. "By working alongside artificial intelligence, businesses are empowered to create high-quality, personalized content efficiently, giving them a competitive edge in today's digital marketplace."

This study engaged 650 leaders from U.S. companies in the business-to-consumer and business-to-business sectors, each with 100 or more employees and annual revenues exceeding $50 million. These leaders represented a diverse array of industries. All respondents held senior managerial positions or higher in e-commerce, marketing, or product marketing departments, with responsibilities spanning communications, content creation/marketing, and editorial/publishing, ensuring a comprehensive and pertinent dataset for the study.

Key findings from the research include:

A 54% increase in the volume of content needed to be produced in the last year.

Sixty-five percent of companies are very or extremely concerned about intellectual property or legal risks of using Generative AI.

Generative AI users report saving an average of 11.4 hours per week, enabling them to focus on higher-value or more strategic tasks.

"In today's hyperconnected digital landscape, content marketing is the backbone of successful customer engagement. It's not just about creating content; it's about orchestrating a seamless journey from idea to delivery, ensuring that every piece of content contributes to the narrative that captures hearts and minds," said Beth Adams, managing director, Marketing & CX Transformation and Global Adobe Alliance Generative AI Leader at Deloitte Digital.

Deloitte Digital's Content Studio is leading the way in transforming content creation and supply chains. By harnessing Generative AI, the Content Studio combines the experience of content creators, data scientists, and AI engineers to efficiently produce personalized, high-quality content for clients seeking to scale their content marketing.

With its innovative approach, the Content Studio underscores Deloitte Digital's commitment to delivering top-tier content that meets the demands of a dynamic marketplace, emphasizing both quality and quantity. This studio exemplifies how Deloitte Digital is reshaping content marketing to empower clients in an era where content personalization is paramount. Deloitte Digital's experience in customer-centric solutions, demand adaptability, and synchronized planning, enables businesses to plan, create, deliver and analyze content at scale.

Deloitte Digital is proud to be a Diamond sponsor of Adobe MAX, the world's leading creative conference, from Oct. 10-12 in Los Angeles, California. At Adobe MAX, Deloitte Digital will showcase its experience in content supply chain and Generative AI, offering insights into the future of content marketing.

Attendees can learn more about Deloitte Digital's latest Generative AI research by joining Mike Brinker's session, "Separating hype from reality: The real data behind marketing & Generative AI," on Tuesday, Oct. 10, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. PT.

Additionally, attendees can delve into "The Next Frontier: The Future of the Content Supply Chain" a virtual session taking place on Tuesday, Oct. 10, from 12:30 to 1 p.m. PT. Trinadha Kandi and Mike Monroe from Deloitte Digital will demonstrate how Generative AI can help streamline content creation, reduce costs, and open new revenue streams through personalized content services.

Learn more about our research on Generative AI in Marketing Content Production.

Deloitte is infusing Generative AI applications and capabilities across its organization to help its professionals become more efficient and productive. As part of this ongoing commitment, Deloitte is rolling out purpose specific Large Language Models (LLMs) and chatbots to support specialized teams across its business, including DARTbot to support Audit & Assurance professionals. These applications and productivity tools are focused on proprietary functional and industry content that is applied with Deloitte's Trustworthy AI™ framework, managing AI risks such as hallucinations, and improving user confidence and trust.

Additionally, Deloitte is increasing AI fluency, training more than 120,000 professionals as part of the next generation of AI talent via the AI Academy, a Deloitte Technology Academy program, as well as investing more than $2 billion in global technology learning and development initiatives to boost skills in the application of key technology areas, including AI, to key industry and functional issues.

Deloitte Digital combines consulting and creativity to solve new problems with new ideas and unlock growth across the entire customer experience. By uniting leading digital and creative capabilities with the deep industry knowledge and experience Deloitte is known for, we help clients tackle their biggest challenges. New problems are arriving faster than ever before and we're using creativity, purpose, and technology as our solution to power modern business transformation. Alongside all of Deloitte, we foster the connections necessary to shape a better future for our clients, culture, society, and the planet. Visit https://www.deloittedigital.com/us/en.html or follow Deloitte Digital on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Instagram to learn more.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 457,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

