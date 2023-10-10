GM Defense and Anduril Announce Teaming Agreement

WASHINGTON, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GM Defense LLC, a subsidiary of General Motors (GM), and Anduril Industries, Inc. announced a teaming agreement, establishing a framework to collaborate on defense program capture activities. The team is focused on delivering autonomy solutions, battery electrification and other new propulsion technologies, as well as those integrating the full range of Anduril technologies onto GM Defense mobility solutions.

The announcement aligns with the Association of the U.S. Army tradeshow in Washington, D.C. where both companies are showcasing variations of the proven and fielded Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV). In booth 661, hall A, GM Defense will have a four-seat Multi-Mission and Logistics ISV equipped with Anduril loitering munitions. In booth 4315, Anduril is hosting GM Defense's nine-Soldier ISV, currently fielded to the U.S. Army's 82nd and 101st Airborne Divisions, in addition to Lattice, Anduril's sensor, network, and system-agnostic open software platform, for land systems command and control.

"GM Defense has a strong strategic alignment with Anduril as we are both focused on bringing disruptive new technologies into the defense and government marketplace to deliver innovative solutions for our customers," said Steve duMont, GM Defense president. "We feel this is a powerful team, and together we can make a strong offering for key U.S. defense programs while assessing other global opportunities."

With experience in ground vehicle autonomy, sensing, vehicle safety systems and connected vehicle fleet analytics, GM Defense develops solutions based on the advanced technologies of its parent company, General Motors, that help advance warfighter capabilities with some of the most advanced technologies available on the commercial market.

Anduril is a leading provider of advanced defense technologies, artificial intelligence, autonomous systems and integrated defense solutions. "We are thrilled to be working with GM Defense to produce new capabilities for land systems. Advanced software for mission-level autonomy can transform ground systems, and GM Defense will be a critical teammate to deliver next-generation land systems for warfighters around the world," said Anduril Industries CEO, Brian Schimpf.

About GM Defense LLC

GM Defense delivers integrated vehicles, power and propulsion, and autonomy and connectivity solutions to global defense, security, and government markets. The exceptional reliability of GM Defense's technologies results from decades of proven performance and billions of dollars spent in independent research and development by its parent, General Motors, a world leader in global design, engineering, and manufacturing capabilities. For more information, please visit www.gmdefensellc.com.

About Anduril Industries

Anduril Industries is a defense technology company with the mission to transform US and allied military capabilities with advanced technology. Anduril utilizes advancements including AI, computer vision, sensor fusion, optics and automation to solve complex national security challenges.

