SCORE - Mentors to America's Small Businesses - Announces New Board Members

WASHINGTON, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SCORE, the nation's largest network of volunteer, expert business mentors and a resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration, today announced the appointment of three new members to its Board of Directors, as well as new officers for the 2024 fiscal year, as of Oct. 1. For the first time, the executive committee is made up entirely of women.

"I'm pleased to welcome the newest members of the SCORE Board of Directors who join us in our shared mission of fostering small business communities through mentorship and education," said SCORE Board Chair Tracy Shaw. "In the coming year, I look forward to working together to serve entrepreneurs throughout the U.S. – whether they're just starting out or they've been in business for years. SCORE is here for every small business owner, wherever they are on their journey."

The Executive Committee:

Chair – Tracy Shaw, head of client engagement strategy for Equitable.

Vice Chair – Julie Poland, speaker, author and 7 Attributes of Agile Growth Certified Coach.

Treasurer – Jayne Lerman, former executive vice president at Mastercard and former managing director at Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs.

Secretary – Judy Trevino, executive director for CCVI Ministries, Inc. (Christus Health).

New members of the Board of Directors:

Rick Brimacomb is a speaker, advisor, investor, board member and business executive serving emerging and lower middle-market companies. He founded Brimacomb & Associates in 2005, giving him a platform to assist business leaders in refining strategies, assembling resources and securing funding. By leveraging his years as a venture capitalist, Rick helps business leaders create shareholder value. As an advisor and mentor, he inspires people to do things they never thought possible. Currently, Rick manages a portfolio of advisory clients, makes investments in privately held companies and manages a platform of networking and educational groups he founded/co-founded under the umbrellas of Club E (Entrepreneur), The Network Connect and Sagis Club.

Ricardo Casas is a seasoned business leader, mentor and passionate volunteer, serving SCORE as Associate District Director for Southeast Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. In addition, he is a member of SCORE's National Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Advisory Council, SCORE's Hispanic National Steering Committee and serves on several boards of advisors for minority-owned small businesses. Prior to joining SCORE, Ricardo worked for more than 20 years with the ExxonMobil Corporation in leadership roles for projects around the world. He holds a master's in Management and a bachelor's in Mechanical Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology, and completed the Advanced Management Program at the Thunderbird School of Global Management.

Steve R. Smith has extensive experience in both large and small business entrepreneurship through 40-plus years with IBM and nine years with SCORE. As an IBM executive, he led teams that transformed IBM's go-to-market approaches, including planning and execution, for the IBM Consulting Group. Steve lived on assignment in Tokyo, Hong Kong and London, and worked in more than 20 countries on diverse client-facing advisory assignments. At SCORE, Steve served as a mentor and chapter leader, serving as Chair of the Fairfield Connecticut chapter from 2019 to 2022. He earned his undergraduate degree from Miami University and his MBA from The Ohio State University.

Returning members of the board:

Mukesh Asarpota, director of business platforms with Orchard Therapeutics.

Kelly Bingel, entrepreneur, lobbyist and former U.S. Senate chief of staff.

Julie Christiansen, CEO of Gordon Laboratories.

Scott Harkins, senior vice president of customer experience marketing at FedEx.

Cherylyn Harley LeBon, attorney and partner with Dunlap, Bennett & Ludwig.

Frank Klisanich, startup consultant and former executive with ConAgra and The Village Company.

Pat Loftus, investor and Investment Committee member with New World Angels.

Bob Manza, former senior vice president and CFO for PepsiCo (retired).

John McCloskey, CEO of FAG Aerospace Inc. and Schaeffler Aerospace AG.

Tameka Montgomery, founder and CEO of Core Strategy Partners Inc.

Nik Shah, partner with PricewaterhouseCoopers.

David Zechman, president of The Zechman Group, author, public speaker and executive coach.

About SCORE:

Since 1964, SCORE has helped more than 11 million entrepreneurs start, grow or successfully exit a business. SCORE's 10,000 volunteers provide free, expert mentoring, resources and education in all 50 U.S. states and territories. Visit SCORE at www.score.org .

Funded [in part] through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

