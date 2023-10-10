Avera Medical Minute
Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation Third Quarter 2023 Webcast Conference Call

Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago

(SEHK: 00981, SSE STAR MARKET: 688981)

SHANGHAI, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SMIC's third quarter 2023 results will be released on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange website (https://www.hkex.com.hk) and Shanghai Stock Exchange website (http://www.sse.com.cn) after the close of trading on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

WEBCAST CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

(China Standard Time)

DATE: Friday, November 10, 2023

TIME:  8:30 A.M. - 9:30 A.M.

WEBCAST

The call will be webcast live at:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9g26eefw

CONFERENCE CALL

Please register in advance for the conference call at:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BIfc921179b2f84f7694f75e97f3951c10

REPLAY

Recording will be available 1 hour after the event and it will be archived for 12 months.

https://www.smics.com/en/site/company_financialSummary

Contact: Investor Relations

Tel:   +86 21-20812800

Email: IR@smics.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/semiconductor-manufacturing-international-corporation-third-quarter-2023-webcast-conference-call-301952241.html

SOURCE SMIC

