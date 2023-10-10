Trafilea Tech E-Commerce Group Announces Acquisition of The Spa Dr. to Transform the Clean Skincare Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trafilea , the consumer tech e-commerce group, announced it has completed its acquisition of The Spa Dr . Trafilea, which transformed the shapewear industry, having grown the business of its brands Shapermint.com , Truekind ™ and Shapermint Essentials ™ from $0 to over $200 million in 5 years, now strives to become a key player in the clean skincare industry, a market with significant growth opportunity. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The Spa Dr., founded by Dr. Trevor Cates, offers clean and natural skincare products and programs to help achieve a healthier and younger-looking appearance and make long-term, positive changes in skincare routines. The brand is on a mission to redefine global skincare consumption practices, championing the use of non-toxic ingredients in response to growing consumer apprehension about prevailing ingredients and practices in the industry. The Spa Dr. is not just offering products; it's leading a paradigm shift towards holistic well-being and conscientious skincare.

The global natural skincare products market size was valued at USD 6.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% from 2022 to 2030 within a $200B global beauty industry.

"We are excited to welcome The Spa Dr. into the Trafilea Group and quickly scale the brand, leveraging our large female audience in the US, proprietary technology, and proven growth marketing platform now empowered by AI. The opportunity for growth is large in the US and internationally. We want to create a movement to awaken women to embrace non-toxic skincare products and routines that can change their lives," said Santiago Zabala, CEO of Trafilea Tech E-Commerce Group.

Projected to achieve a staggering $230 million in sales this year, Trafilea is now channeling its rapid-growth strategies and technological prowess into exciting new verticals. This strategic move underscores the group's commitment to reshaping industries with purpose, harnessing technology and innovation.

Dr. Trevor Cates, founder of The Spa Dr., said, "As a passionate advocate for women's health and skin, I'm thrilled to partner with Trafilea and see how this juncture can open boundless opportunities for the beauty and wellness industries. Combining my natural product development and medical expertise with Trafilea's remarkable track record in tech, digital marketing, and the women's online space, I'm confident that we'll rapidly empower women everywhere to embrace their sense of well-being and natural beauty the way we have always dreamed of for The Spa Dr."

Popular skincare products, even ones labeled "natural," may hide toxic chemicals and ingredients by using clever names or burying them in the fine print. Trafilea wants to bring The Spa Dr. to the forefront of the holistic clean skincare movement, providing support to help its customers achieve healthier-looking skin, and increasing awareness of truly non-toxic, natural beauty & skincare products.

About Trafilea:

Trafilea Tech E-Commerce Group builds direct-to-consumer global brands, all powered by meaningful purposes. Trafilea is a US leader of the DTC intimates & apparel digital transformation as evidenced by its flagship brand, Shapermint . Trafilea has built an advanced data, technology, marketing, and global operational platform to build and scale direct-to-consumer brands for women in multi-billion dollar industries. The company currently serves over 10 million customers and over 50 million women, mainly in the US. It is expanding internationally and is focused on developed tier-1 markets, leveraging data and technology.

