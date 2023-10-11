Barnacle Foods Launches Habanero Hot Sauce made with Alaska-grown Kelp

JUNEAU, Alaska, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska's frigid waters are known for producing the world's most prized seafood, and this Juneau company is adding a new chapter to Alaska's seafood story. What is it? Kelp, a type of seaweed prolific along the Alaska coast. Kelp's culinary and ecological virtues are capturing the attention of chefs, climate scientists, and nutritionists. Today, Barnacle Foods announced the newest product: Habanero Hot Sauce.

Established in 2016, Barnacle is a leader in bringing flavor-first kelp-based foods to market. Their newest release, Habanero Hot Sauce, is turning heads and taste buds. The flavor speaks for itself, spicy habanero for a spark of heat, balanced with a hint of sweetness, and a deep savory boost from the kelp (the first ingredient). Although featuring unique ingredients, this flavor combination appeals to mainstream eaters.

"Since launching our original hot sauce three years ago, customers have been asking for more. After a year of recipe perfecting, we're excited to share Habanero Hot Sauce – made with fresh Alaska grown kelp, made by our team in Juneau, Alaska" said Rosa Spaeth, R&D Manager at Barnacle Foods.

Barnacle Food's mission is to do good for our oceans, communities, and collective future. Their products are helping expand the emerging kelp farming industry in Alaska by providing a high value market for up-start kelp farmers and harvesters.

"With each bite, we are sharing the flavors and story of Alaska's coast. Our mission is built into the fabric of what we do at Barnacle — from how our team is structured to the ingredients that we use. This model of business isn't conventional, but we are excited to give people an opportunity to do good for the oceans and the collective future through foods they eat — and lucky for everyone — kelp is tasty and checks all the boxes!" noted Lia Heifetz, co-founder of Barnacle Foods.

Kelp's benefits include flavor enhancing saltiness (think umami), unmatched nutritional density of hard-to-come-by vitamins and minerals. It is one of the most earth-friendly ingredients, requires no inputs to cultivate, and boasts benefits to ocean chemistry while growing.

Brace yourself for this delicious wave of flavor. You'll want to include it in holiday gifting plans and on every meal. Purchase at www.barnaclefoods.com alongside other kelp-based hot sauces, chili crisp, seasonings, salsas, and gifts, or shop at retail partners nationwide.

