Cellipont Bioservices and Evia Bio Collaborate to Launch Cryo Excellence Center (CryoX) in Houston, TX

HOUSTON, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellipont Bioservices, a leading CDMO in cell therapy development and manufacturing and Evia Bio, a life sciences innovation company that develops non-DMSO cryopreservation solutions for the cell therapy industry, announced today a strategic partnership to launch a Cryopreservation Excellence Center (CryoX) at Cellipont Bioservices cGMP cell therapy manufacturing facilities in The Woodlands, TX (Houston) in 2024.

Teaming up with Evia Bio brings a non-DMSO solution and a Cryopreservation Center of Excellence (CryoX) to Houston, TX.

CryoX's mission is to gather cryopreservation practitioners, thought leaders, technologies, and organizations with a shared goal of improving therapeutic "cold chain" excellence. The center will host virtual and hands-on training taught by top global leaders, such as world-renowned cryobiologist Allison Hubel, Ph.D., Evia Bio's Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, who will also serve as the Center's Director.

"As we accelerate development of advanced therapies, there is an increasing need for effective cryopreservation to enable global supply chains," said Hubel, who is also the incoming President of the Society for Cryobiology. "CryoX will support the people, protocols, technology and infrastructure needed to better serve patients globally."

CryoX's launch will coincide with the grand opening of Cellipont Bioservices' 76,000 sq. ft. cGMP cell therapy manufacturing facility in The Woodlands, TX, scheduled for February 2024. Cellipont Bioservices has dedicated world-class meeting and training space, process development labs, equipment, and scientists to support CryoX's mission.

"We are excited to host this critical initiative," said Darren Head, Executive Chairman of the Board of Cellipont Bioservices. "Effective cryopreservation techniques enable advanced therapies to safely reach more patients at a higher level of performance. We look forward to collaborating closely with Evia Bio, jointly addressing the existing cryopreservation challenges through innovative solutions highlighted through CryoX."

"Our mission is to gather the best people and technologies to improve cold supply chain performance," said Christiaan Engstrom, Evia Bio's Chief Executive Officer. "Cellipont Bioservices is providing tremendous support, and for that we are grateful. We invite other cold supply chain leaders to join us."

CryoX is pursuing collaborations with leading cold supply chain providers to join its mission. If your organization shares the CryoX mission, you are encouraged to connect. Both teams will be attending the upcoming conferences:

Meeting on the Mesa, Oct. 10 - 12, 2023 in Carlsbad, CA

Advanced Therapies Week, January 16 - 19, 2024 in Miami, FL

*A full 2024 CryoX training schedule will be available soon via our websites.

About Cellipont

Cellipont Bioservices is a cell therapy CDMO with experience in the development and small-to-large batch manufacturing of cell therapies. Our leaders have played an instrumental role in shaping cell therapy development and manufacturing methods and technologies, and our technically strong team has been recognized by customers and technology partners for its ability to productively grow challenging cells. Cellipont Bioservices is driven to help our clients expand patient access to life-changing medicines through best-in-class development, analytical and manufacturing capabilities. To learn more, visit www.cellipont.com.

About Evia Bio

Evia Bio is a life sciences innovation company that develops non-DMSO cryopreservation solutions for the cell therapy industry. Our cryopreservation technology was developed by world-leading cryobiologist, Professor Allison Hubel, Ph.D., at the University of Minnesota and is optimized for each cell to deliver the highest cell viability, recovery, and functional performance.

To learn more, visit www.eviabio.com.

