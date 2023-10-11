Crucian Christmas Festival Village Performance Line-up Headlined by International Superstar Davido

-Free nightly concerts sponsored by the USVI Department of Tourism and Division of Festivals spotlights the global connectivity of music and culture-

ST. CROIX, U.S. Virgin Islands, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Virgin Islands Division of Festivals officially announces the full Festival Village Nights performance line-up headlined by Davido. The Afrobeats star, known for hit songs including 'Unavailable,' will culminate 12 days of celebrations in the Festival Village during the island's first Afro-Soca night with additional performances from Soca sensation Mr. Killa and local stars Mic Love, Bugz, Sisa, and Quan backed by Blind Earz Band.

"I am proud and excited to experience the action-packed series of Village Nights the Division of Festivals has in store for us at this year's Crucian Christmas Festival," exclaims U.S. Virgin Islands Commissioner of Tourism Joseph Boschulte. "This year, we are continuing to broaden our scope for carnival celebrations throughout the territory, and the cornerstone for that is providing top entertainment to residents and guests."

The musical star power invading the Crucian Christmas Festival Village begins with International Cultural Night on December 29, 2023, with performances from legendary USVI groups Stanley & The Ten Sleepless Knights, Spectrum Band, Xpress Band, and Cool Session Brass.

St Croix Native Adam O headlines Soca Night alongside Virgin Islands breakout star Pumpa and Trinidadian songstress Patrice Roberts. The bands will take over the Village with a Band-o-Rama night featuring the Virgin Islands' Karnage with special guest Krosfyah from Barbados.

"This year, we are excited to begin to bridge the gap between Africa and the USVI, bringing one of the leading AfroBeats artists to the territory for the first time," said Ian Turnbull, Division of Festivals Director. "Our ongoing goal of continued cultural exchange expands across the ocean to tap into our roots, allowing us to grow our festivals into an international event."

The Village will kick off the new year with a Latin Night headlined by Charlie Aponte, celebrating the island's prosperous Latin and Hispanic communities. Caribbean flavors from throughout the Lesser Antilles will be on full display during the Lover & Friends Reggae Night and Sweet Melanin-Ladies Night with performances from Dexta Daps, Capleton, Kranium, Nadia Boston and Virgin Islands native Nikki Brooks, with headline performances from Alison Hinds and the Queen of Bacchanal Destra.

