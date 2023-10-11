Kdan Mobile Launches Holistic Office Solution, Kdan Office for Full Deployment of Document Production Process

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kdan Mobile Software Ltd. , a leading SaaS provider of productivity and mobile work software solutions, announced the launch of Kdan Office , a holistic office solution. The release of Kdan Office expands Kdan's document services from PDF editing, signing and management to include file creation. Kdan Office offers a one-time payment for a lifetime license, providing businesses and professionals with more flexible options. Kdan will collaborate with Hancom Inc, the largest software group in South Korea, through Kdan Office to form an Office AI development team, aiming to further enhance services and assist enterprises in effectively leveraging information value.

Kdan Office is a holistic desktop software suite that complies with OOXML (Office Open XML) international standards and ODF (Open Document Format) standard document format. Kdan Office, in contrast to Microsoft Office, provides a centralized file management interface and adopts an offline mode to ensure the security of user data. Users can create professional documents, manage data, and create presentations using Kdan Office, combined with Kdan's PDF Reader editing features and DottedSign electronic signature service, to create unprecedented high-productivity workflows. "In addition to establishing a complete product deployment, Kdan will continue to invest in innovative development technologies," says Kenny Su, CEO of Kdan Mobile. "We will continue leveraging artificial intelligence to bring new breakthroughs in the document experience to global enterprises."

Kdan Office includes three software products: Kdan Doc, Kdan Table and Kdan Brief, which can be used to create professional documents, spreadsheets, and presentations. They are compatible with mainstream document software, facilitating data exchange for users. Even when opening or saving data through different Office software, they still maintain a high level of compatibility. Users can easily switch between the three software products based on their document production needs, completing all document processing actions in one place and achieving a highly productive work experience.

Research indicates that the global office software market size is expected to exceed USD 33,743 million by 2028. Kdan Mobile is launching Kdan Office, providing a superior alternative for the office software users. This initiative also integrates Kdan's other document services, expanding territory in the office software market.

For further information about Kdan Office, please visit the website .

About Kdan Mobile Software Ltd.

Kdan Mobile was founded in 2009 with a mission to empower modern professionals to better leverage their productivity and unleash their creativity. Kdan Mobile is a global SaaS provider, whose work is supported by over 200 million downloads, and over 12 million members worldwide. Their solutions include an e-signature service and a portfolio of different productivity and creativity-related tools. Kdan Mobile is headquartered in Taiwan, with operations in China, the U.S., Japan and South Korea. For more information, please visit https://www.kdanmobile.com/en

View original content:

SOURCE Kdan Mobile