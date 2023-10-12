New Castle Hotels & Resorts honored as one of the Best Places to Work for 2023

RIDGEFIELD, Conn., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New Castle Hotels & Resorts, a management company operating upscale properties in the United States and Canada, has been recognized as one of the best places to work for 2023. Best Places to Work is an international HR certification program providing employers in different countries the opportunity to learn more about the employee experience and honor those who deliver an outstanding experience with the highest standards focusing on people practices.

New Castle Hotels & Resorts scored highest in the categories for workplace equality, including equal gender advancement opportunities and equal cultural representation. Over 70% of employees are recommending the organization and feeling that their ideas are respected, and well-received by their colleagues and their managers.

In a statement from Jeremy Buffam, Partner of New Castle Hotels & Resorts, he said "This certification is particularly important to us because of the analysis that goes into it. The employee surveys and third-party assessment of our HR practices affirm that we are meeting long-held commitments to provide an attractive workplace. We couldn't be more pleased."

Julian Buffam, Partner of the organization added "Qualified individuals have many choices in this tight labor market, so we are very pleased to have this clear, objective testament that New Castle ranks among the best employers in both the US and Canada. Our associates are our success and they deserve to be respected and rewarded."

Every year, the program partners with different organizations in the US, across different industries, to help them measure, benchmark, improve their HR practices and have access to the tools and expertise they need to deliver effective and sustainable change in their organizations.

About New Castle Hotels & Resorts

New Castle Hotels & Resorts (NCHR) is a fully integrated, industry-recognized hospitality investment, development and management company with a 40+ year track record of executing complex operational turnarounds, new construction and historic redevelopments. NCHR's current portfolio is architecturally and geographically unique, encompassing premium select-serve, full-service and resort properties in the U.S. and Canada, representing many of the world's leading brands. NCHR was founded in 1980 by David Buffam and is based in Ridgefield, Conn. For more information about the company, visit www.newcastlehotels.com or connect on social media at

