Pelmorex Announces Managing Director of Business Solutions and Services

Andy Rice, formerly Global Lead for Sustainability, Climate and Weather Analytics at IBM, joins Pelmorex's Executive Leadership to Develop a Portfolio of Innovative Business Solutions

OAKVILLE, ON, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Pelmorex Corp., a leading weather, climate and data analytics company whose properties include top consumer media brands such as The Weather Network, MétéoMédia and Eltiempo.es, has hired Andy Rice as Managing Director of Business Solutions and Services.

He will work alongside Pelmorex's senior leadership team with CEO Nana Banerjee at the helm to build a portfolio of business-to-business weather and climatology solutions that uniquely address the needs of the modern business enterprises, educational institutes, and government agencies with data-driven and actionable solutions.

"Andy's impressive career spans diverse and notable organizations focused on weather, climatology, advanced analytics, and AI. His addition to our team gives us an opportunity to make a powerful impact on a range of companies and business sectors that are affected by or are exposed to weather and climate," said Banerjee.

Prior to joining Pelmorex, Andy was Global Lead for Sustainability, Climate and Weather Analytics as a Partner at IBM, VP Product and Analytics at The Weather Company and Chief Product Officer at Weather Central. Andy has a results-driven track record that has created rapid year-over-year growth throughout his career. Andy has a BA in Environmental Studies and just completed his executive education in MIT's Chief Sustainability Officer program.

"Weather and climate impacts us all and the convergence of AI, weather, and climate hold the key to future-proofing businesses across sectors," said Rice. "Pelmorex is uniquely positioned to arm the world with insights and decision-making platforms to manage the risk businesses typically encounter. I am thrilled to be joining such a remarkable team that shares my mission to bridge the gap between weather and climate realities and actionable business strategies."

About Pelmorex Corp.

Pelmorex Corp., founded in 1989, is an international weather information and data management company. Pelmorex owns and operates the weather brands The Weather Network, MétéoMédia, Eltiempo.es, Clima, and Otempo.pt. It also operates Canada's National Alert Aggregation and Dissemination System, part of Alert Ready. Through constant innovation and entrepreneurship, Pelmorex has grown to reach consumers around the globe, has become one of the largest weather information providers and has broken new ground in providing data solutions and insights to businesses. Through harnessing the value of weather, Pelmorex is driven to make the world smarter and safer for consumers and businesses.

To learn more, visit pelmorex.com and follow us on X (platform formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn.

