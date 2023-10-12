Stagwell (STGW) Acquires Left Field Labs, Deepening Technology Capabilities in AI, Digital Transformation and Immersive Experiences

Left Field Labs Joins Constellation Network, Brings New Bench of 'Human-Centric' AI Solutions

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, has acquired Left Field Labs (Left Field), a digital agency inventing at the intersection of technology and human-centric design. Left Field has spent over 15 years building a comprehensive digital offering and joins Stagwell's Constellation Network to help guide clients in designing and implementing responsibly designed AI systems, digital transformation initiatives, and immersive consumer experiences.

Left Field will amplify the Constellation network's offering with end-to-end services encompassing strategic innovation, user experience design, adept prototyping, and cutting-edge technological engineering. Left Field partners with industry pioneers like Google, Meta, Amazon, Uber, and Cisco.

"Left Field has spent 15 years crafting experiences that never existed before, with an exemplary track record of steadily innovating with AI and building what's next with partners like Hasbro, Unity, and DataRobot," stated Mark Penn, chairman and CEO, Stagwell. "We're pleased to welcome Left Field as an integral part of our long-term growth strategy, helping us lead AI -based digital transformation in marketing."

As part of the Constellation network, Left Field will launch an expansive suite of offerings that seamlessly weave together AI, digital transformation, and immersive experiences to help companies foster organizational growth and enterprise-wide change. These offerings will guide clients in harnessing AI capabilities adeptly while maintaining enterprise security; transforming product strategy; and creating solutions that enhance workflow efficiencies.

Left Field is resolute in its mission to not just anticipate the future of digital experiences, but to actively shape them, heralding an era of transformative synergy and boundless innovation. Notable client engagements include:

Responsible AI for Enterprise : For a major technology company, harnessing AI to automate existing internal processes.

Experience Design in Automotive : Concepting, prototyping, and rapid consumer testing to reimagine the driver and passenger UX for the Ford Mach-E, resulting in a foundational set of features and interactions for the in-car OS: Sync 4.0.

Harnessing 5G in Telecommunications: Serving as Verizon's innovation partner to help define, communicate, and commercialize the telecom's emerging technologies. Through concerted collaborative workshops, experiential design, VR prototypes, and 3D city design and creation, Left Field seeks the most beneficial strategies to harness 5G and telecommunications, fostering advancements that stand to reshape our connected future positively and productively.

"As part of Stagwell and as an innovation partner for Constellation, we will pioneer an era of transformation that champions responsibility, fosters evolution, and puts humanity at its core. Our commitment is clear — a future that's profoundly human in every digital stride we take," said Sarah Mehler, CEO, Left Field Labs.

"Left Field blends digital, immersive, and emerging technology to solve complex business problems and does not compromise on the human-centric nature of its work," said Justin Lewis, chair, Constellation. "Together we can be co-creators of the positively disruptive products and services that will guide brands over the next decade while continuing to drive the purpose-filled work that defines our network."

This is Stagwell's third acquisition of 2023, following digital creative agency In the Company of Huskies in April , which joined the Forsman & Bodenfors collective, and Tinsel Experiential Design in July , part of the Constellation Network.

About Left Field Labs

Left Field Labs is a digital agency dedicated to solving our common challenges through uncommon creativity. Our team of over 100 designers, developers, and strategists has launched hundreds of digital products and experiences – from VR and websites to apps and experiential installations – for clients, such as Google, Discovery, Android, Estée Lauder, Uber, and Disney.

About Constellation Network

Constellation is a formation of best-in-class agencies within Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) across marketing services from data, insights, creativity, technology, and experiential that deploys itself to seize clients' biggest opportunities and solve their toughest business problems at scale. The collective includes: 72andSunny, Brand Citizens, The Harris Poll, Hecho Studios, Instrument, Redscout and TEAM Enterprises.

About Stagwell Inc.

Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com .

