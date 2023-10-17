HiddenLayer Appoints Malcolm Harkins as Chief Security and Trust Officer

Harkins brings more than two decades of experience in risk management and security

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HiddenLayer , the leading security provider for artificial intelligence (AI) models and assets, has welcomed Malcolm Harkins as its Chief Security and Trust Officer. He is responsible for enabling business growth through trusted infrastructure, systems, and peer outreach to evangelize best practices for mitigating AI risk.

Harkins brings more than two decades of experience in information security leadership roles at top technology companies, including Intel, Cymatic, Cylance, and others. Earlier this year, he was named the Top Chief Security and Trust Officer by Cyber Defense Magazine . He is also an independent board member and advisor to several organizations, including TrustMAPP, Cyvatar, and the Cyber Risk Alliance.

"Malcolm is one of the most innovative security leaders in the industry, and I've seen first-hand why he's the right person for this job," said Chris Sestito, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at HiddenLayer. "Malcolm's passion for security and his track record with the public sector will help advance HiddenLayer's mission to protect enterprise and our nation's most critical AI systems."

Harkins has testified before the Federal Trade Commission and U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation. He is a Fellow with the Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology, a non-partisan think tank providing cybersecurity expertise to the House of Representatives, Senate, and various federal agencies. Earlier this year, Harkins served on a task force led by the Center for Strategic International Studies to provide direction and leadership for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency's evolving mission to protect the federal government.

"The recent revolution of AI innovation can be a great advancement for society, but only if we ensure those systems are secured," said Harkins. "HiddenLayer's approach to protecting AI systems is crucial to enabling them. Helping organizations detect suspicious activity and prevent attacks on AI assets allows them to fully harness this powerful technology."

Harkins has written multiple books on risk management, information security, and IT and earned awards from the RSA Conference, ISC2, Computerworld, and the Security Advisor Alliance. He previously taught at UCLA's Anderson School of Management and Susquehanna University. He holds a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of California at Irvine and an MBA in finance and accounting from the University of California at Davis.

About HiddenLayer

HiddenLayer, a Gartner-recognized AI Application Security company, helps enterprises safeguard the machine learning models behind their most important products with a comprehensive security platform. Only HiddenLayer offers turnkey AI security that does not add unnecessary complexity to models and does not require access to raw data and algorithms. Founded in March of 2022 by experienced security and ML professionals, HiddenLayer is based in Austin, Texas. For additional information, including product updates and the latest research reports, visit www.hiddenlayer.com .

