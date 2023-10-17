Rodent Optic Nerve Head Wins the 49th Annual Nikon Small World Photo Microscopy Competition

The 2023 first place image showcases a debilitating and prevalent complication of diabetes

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikon Instruments Inc. today unveiled the winners of the 49th annual Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition . This year's first place prize was awarded to Hassanain Qambari, assisted by Jayden Dickson of the Lions Eye Institute, for his vivid image of a rodent optic nerve head showing astrocytes (yellow), contractile proteins (red), and retinal vasculature (green). The colorful image provides an important contribution to the study and reversal of diabetic retinopathy, which affects one in five persons with diabetes worldwide.1

Diabetic retinopathy occurs when high blood sugar damages the blood vessels in the tissue at the back of the eye, known as the retina. The damaged blood vessels can swell and leak, which can cause blurry vision or total loss of eyesight. Since 2021, Qambari has devoted his time and research to the early detection and reversal of the disease.

"Current diagnostic criteria and treatment regimens for diabetic retinopathy are limited to the late-stage appearance of the disease, with irreversible damage to retinal microvasculature and function," said Qambari. "The visual system is a complex and highly specialized organ, with even relatively minor perturbations to the retinal circulation able to cause devastating vision loss. I entered the competition as a way to showcase the complexity of retinal microcirculation."

Qambari faced some challenges when capturing his image such as locating fine vessels near 110 microns in diameter and establishing a protocol for labeling different cell types. "Over the past 20 years, our research group has refined the technique of isolated ocular perfusion labeling for fine vessels in the eye," said Qambari. "While the ophthalmic artery in the rodent model presented a technically demanding challenge, we were able to overcome it with persistence and patience."

The final result educates the public about the universal condition affecting millions and the vital research necessary to further advance care. "The Nikon Small World competition is great, as it showcases amazing work across many disciplines from around the world," said Qambari. "All the images presented in the competition represent the beauty and artistic side of science which may otherwise get overlooked. Such a competition not only celebrates the participant's hard work and passion but may also draw and inspire young scientists to pursue a career in STEM. It certainly inspired me."

Like Qambari, Eric Flem, Senior Manager, CRM and Communications at Nikon Instruments, is passionate about sharing exemplary scientific work and artistic techniques. "The past 49 years of this competition have borne witness to many innovative and pioneering advancements in scientific imaging technology," said Flem. "I am consistently awed by how these advancements make it possible to create art out of science for the public to enjoy."

Second place was awarded to Ole Bielfeldt for his image of a matchstick igniting by the friction surface of the box. The image was taken within one eight-thousands of a second and utilized imaging stacking.

Third place was awarded to Malgorzata Lisowska for her image of breast cancer cells.

In addition to the top three winners, Nikon Small World recognized 83 photos out of thousands of entries from scientists and artists across the globe.

The 2023 judging panel included:

Ed Cara , Science and Health Reporter at Gizmodo

James Cutmore , Picture Editor at BBC Science Focus Magazine

Dr. Gary Laevsky , Director of the Confocal Imaging Facility at Princeton University

Dr. Igor Siwanowicz , Research Scientist at Howard Hughes Medical Institute

Dr. Clare Waterman , Cell Biologist and Member of the National Academy of Sciences

NIKON SMALL WORLD WINNERS

1st Place

Hassanain Qambari & Jayden Dickson

The Lions Eye Institute

Department of Physiology & Pharmacology

Perth, Western Australia, Australia

Rodent optic nerve head showing astrocytes (yellow), contractile proteins (red) and retinal vasculature (green)

Confocal, Fluorescence, Image Stacking

20X (Objective Lens Magnification)

2nd Place

Ole Bielfeldt

Macrofying

Cologne, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany

Matchstick igniting by the friction surface of the box.

Brightfield, Image Stacking

2.5X (Objective Lens Magnification)

3rd Place

Malgorzata Lisowska

Independent Value Based Healthcare Consultant

Warsaw, Mazowieckie, Poland

Breast cancer cells

Brightfield, Image Stacking

40X (Objective Lens Magnification)

4th Place

John-Oliver Dum

Medienbunker Produktion

Bendorf, Rheinland-Pfalz, Germany

Venomous fangs of a small tarantula

Image Stacking

10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

5th Place

Dr. David Maitland

www.davidmaitland.com

Feltwell, Norfolk, United Kingdom

Auto-fluorescing defensive hairs covering the leaf surface of Eleagnus angustifolia exposed to UV light

Fluorescence, Image Stacking

10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

6th Place

Timothy Boomer

WildMacro.com

Vacaville, California, USA

Slime mold (Comatricha nigra) showing capillitial fibers through its translucent peridium

Image Stacking

10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

7th Place

Dr. Grigorii Timin & Dr. Michel Milinkovitch

University of Geneva

Department of Genetics and Evolution

Geneva, Switzerland

Mouse embryo

Light Sheet

4X (Objective Lens Magnification)

8th Place

Stefan Eberhard

University of Georgia

Athens, Georgia, USA

Caffeine crystals

Polarized Light

25X (Objective Lens Magnification)

9th Place

Vaibhav Deshmukh

Baylor College of Medicine

Department of Molecular Physiology and Biophysics

Houston, Texas, USA

Cytoskeleton of a dividing myoblast; tubulin (cyan), F-actin (orange) and nucleus (magenta)

Fluorescence, Structured Illumination Microscopy (SIM)

63X (Objective Lens Magnification)

10th Place

Melinda Beccari & Dr. Don W. Cleveland

UC San Diego

Department of Cellular and Molecular Medicine

La Jolla, California, USA

Motor neurons grown in microfluidic device for separation of cell bodies (top) and axons (bottom). Green - microtubules; Red - growth cones (actin).

Confocal, Fluorescence

20X (Objective Lens Magnification)

11th Place

Dr. Diego García

Universidad Complutense de Madrid

Real Sociedad Española de Física

Madrid, Spain

Crystallized sugar syrup

Polarized Light

25X (Objective Lens Magnification)

12th Place

Sherif Abdallah Ahmed

Faculty of Science, Tanta University

Department of Zoology

Tanta, Egypt, Arab Republic

"Cuckoo wasp" standing on a flower

Image Stacking

4X (Objective Lens Magnification)

13th Place

Satu Paavonsalo & Dr. Sinem Karaman

University of Helsinki

Individualized Drug Therapy Research Program, Faculty of Medicine

Helsinki, Finland

Blood and lymphatic vasculatures in the ear skin of an adult mouse

Confocal

10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

14th Place

John-Oliver Dum

Medienbunker Produktion

Bendorf, Rheinland-Pfalz, Germany

Sunflower pollen on an acupuncture needle

Image Stacking

40X (Objective Lens Magnification)

15th Place

Dr. Pichaya Lertvilai

UC San Diego

Scripps Institution of Oceanography

La Jolla, California, USA

Fluorescent image of an Acropora sp. showing individual polyps with symbiotic zooxanthellae

Darkfield, Fluorescence, Image Stacking

5X (Objective Lens Magnification)

16th Place

Dr. Diego García

Universidad Complutense de Madrid

Real Sociedad Española de Física

Madrid, Spain

Carbon nanotubes

Stereomicroscopy

30X (Objective Lens Magnification)

17th Place

Yuan Ji

World Expo Museum

Shanghai, China

Chinese moon moth (Actias ningpoana) wing scales

Image Stacking

20X (Objective Lens Magnification)

18th Place

Scott Peterson

New Hope, Minnesota, USA

A cryptocrystalline micrometeorite resting on a #80 testing sieve.

Image Stacking

20X (Objective Lens Magnification)

19th Place

Marek Miś

Marek Miś Photography

Suwalki, Podlaskie, Poland

Stomata in peace lily (Spathiphyllum sp.) leaf epidermis

Polarized Light

40X (Objective Lens Magnification)

20th Place

Daniel Castranova & Dr. Brant Weinstein

National Institutes of Health (NIH), Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development

Bethesda, Maryland, USA

Adult transgenic zebrafish head showing blood vessels (blue), lymphatic vessels (yellow), and the skin and scales (magenta)

Confocal

4X (Objective Lens Magnification)

HM

Dr. Arthur Chien & Dr. Ann Na Cho

Macquarie University

Microscopy Facility

Macquarie University, New South Wales, Australia

Organ-on-chip system enabling the synaptic conjugation between 3D human embryonic stem cells

Confocal

10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

HM

Dr. Amy Engevik

Medical University of South Carolina

Department of Regenerative Medicine & Cell Biology

Charleston, South Carolina, USA

Neonatal mouse intestinal tissue cells

Fluorescence

20X (Objective Lens Magnification)

HM

Dr. Nathan P. Myhrvold

Modernist Cuisine

Bellevue, Washington, USA

Trichinella cyst in pork muscle (Trichinella is a parasitic worm known to cause trichinosis)

Brightfield, Image Stacking

10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

HM

Ángel Navarro Gómez

Madrid, Spain

Carpenter bee (Xylocopa violacea) head and antenna

Image Stacking

20X (Objective Lens Magnification)

HM

Dr. Andrew M. Posselt

University of California, San Francisco (UCSF)

Division of Transplant Surgery

Mill Valley, California, USA

Underside of cellar spider (Pholcus phalangioides)

Image Stacking

10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

HM

Dr. Grigorii Timin & Dr. Michel Milinkovitch

University of Geneva

Department of Genetics and Evolution

Geneva, Switzerland

Dermal collagen in embryonic snake scales

Confocal

63X (Objective Lens Magnification)

HM

Dr. Bas van Bommel

Freie Universität Berlin

Department of Biochemistry

Berlin, Germany

Rat astrocytes

Confocal

40X (Objective Lens Magnification)

HM

Travis Wagner

Rochester Institute of Technology

Department of Mechanical Engineering

Rochester, New York, USA

Sphagnum moss with two air bubbles on the sample

Fluorescence, Image Stacking

20X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Dr. Florian Alonso

University of Bordeaux

BioTis-INSERM U1026

Pessac, Gironde, France

Formation of blood vessels (angiogenesis) in the retina from a Lifeact-EGFP newborn mouse

Confocal

63X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Raghuram Annadana

Raghuram Annadana Photography

Bangalore, Karnataka, India

Developing stamen and stigma inside a Hibiscus flower bud

Panoramic Image Stacking

10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Dr. Alexandre Beber

Institute of Biotechnology CAS

Vestec, Central Bohemia, Czech Republic

Fluorescent actin filaments (yellow) and fluorescent anillin protein (blue) deposited on a glass coverslip after dewetting

Fluorescence, Confocal

60X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Todd Becker

Teabeck

Verona, Wisconsin, USA

Platinum spark plug

Image Stacking, Reflected Light

4X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Dr. Frantisek Bednar

Svosov, Zilinsky, Slovak Republic

Slime mold (Trichia crateriformis)

Image Stacking

5X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Taylor Bell

Gustometry + SF Micro Society

Norwalk, Connecticut, USA

Freshwater amphipod

Image Stacking

4X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Timothy Boomer

WildMacro.com

Vacaville, California, USA

Slime mold (Didymium sp.) fruiting bodies

Image Stacking

10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Dr. Michael John Bridge & Michael Sieverts

University of Utah

HSC Cell Imaging Core

Salt Lake City, Utah, USA

Mouse femur bone lacunar-canalicular network (voids in bone that house osteocytes and their interconnected micro-tubular processes)

Confocal

63X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Arturo Calderón, Dr. Miguel Tapia-Rodríguez & Dr. Juan Pedro Laclette

National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM)

Department of Immunology

Mexico City, Mexico

Muscle architecture of an evaginating tapeworm (Taenia crassiceps cysticercus)

Confocal, Fluorescence, Image Stacking

10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Hsuan Chen

Academia Sinica

Chen-Hui Chen's Lab in the Institute of Cellular and Organismic Biology

Taipei City, Taipei, Taiwan

In toto image of the skin and mucous cells in a live zebrafish larva

Confocal

10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Dr. Arthur Chien

Macquarie University

Microscopy Facility

Macquarie University, New South Wales, Australia

Cleared mouse embryo

Stereomicroscopy, Reflected Light, Focus Stacking

0.5X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Nikky Corthout & Alex Calzoni

VIB (Flanders Institute of Biotechnology)

Center for Brain and Disease Research

Leuven, Vlaams-Brabant, Belgium

Retrograde labeled neurons in the cortex of a cortical mouse brain section

Image Stacking, Fluorescence, Confocal

20X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

John-Oliver Dum

Medienbunker Produktion

Bendorf, Rheinland-Pfalz, Germany

Cabbage butterfly eggs

Brightfield, Image Stacking

20X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Nadia Efimova

Amicus Therapeutics

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA

Maturing mouse cortical neuron in culture

Confocal, Deconvolution, Fluorescence

63X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Ricardo Roberto Fernández Martínez

IES Virgen de la Luz

Department of Biology and Geology

Avilés, Asturias, Spain

Tail of planktonic shrimp larvae

Image Stacking

17X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Frank Fox

Trier University of Applied Sciences

Konz, Rheinland-Pfalz, Germany

Marine organism (Pyrocystis lunula, Dinophyceae)

Differential Interference Contrast (DIC)

100X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Ian Gardiner

Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Clam shrimp (Lynceus mucronatus)

Reflected Light, Focus Stacking

2.5X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Dr. Saikat Ghosh & Dr. Juan S. Bonifacino

National Institutes of Health

NICHD

Bethesda, Maryland, USA

iPSC-derived human neurons

Confocal

40X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Dr. Thomas G.W. Graham

University of California, Berkeley

Department of Molecular and Cell Biology

Berkeley, California, USA

Algae from a mud puddle

Confocal

10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Daniel B. Hoffman & Dr. Jacob Sorensen

University of Minnesota

Department of Kinesiology

Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA

Rat skeletal muscle fibers with associated neuromuscular junctions (white)

Confocal

40X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Dr. Hema Saranya Ilamathi

Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières (UQTR)

Department of Medical biology

Trois-Rivieres, Quebec, Canada

Distribution of cellular batteries (mitochondria-yellow), along the transport cables (Tubulin-red, actin-cyan) in human fibroblast

Confocal

63X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Don Komarechka

Komarechka Photography Ltd.

Ravna Gora, Varna, Bulgaria

Two fluorescing diamonds

Fluorescence

10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Charles Krebs

Charles Krebs Photography

Issaquah, Washington, USA

Feeding bryozoan colony zooids. Bryozoans are microscopic aquatic invertebrates that live in colonies.

Reflected Light

5X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Charles Krebs

Charles Krebs Photography

Issaquah, Washington, USA

Mushroom gills showing sporophores (sporangiophores)

Darkfield, Image Stacking

20X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Dr. Håkan Kvarnström

Bromma, Sweden

Amoeba (Arcella)

Differential Interference Contrast (DIC)

60X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Michael Landgrebe

Weissensberg, Bavaria, Germany

Fossil diatom

Brightfield (inverted)

60X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Dr. Francisco Lázaro-Diéguez

Albert Einstein College of Medicine

Bronx, New York, USA

Non-parenchymal liver cells

Confocal

63X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Dr. Olivier Leroux

Ghent University

Faculty of Sciences/Faculty of Bioscience Engineering

Gent, Oost-Vlaanderen, Belgium

Composition of transverse sections of plant organs

Fluorescence

20X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Dr. Pichaya Lertvilai

University of California San Diego

Scripps Institution of Oceanography

La Jolla, California, USA

Coral (Acropora granulosa) fluorescing under blue light

Image Stacking, Fluorescence, Darkfield

5X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Dr. Yu-Hsiu Liu

Academia Sinica

Chen-Hui Chen's Lab in the Institute of Cellular and Organismic Biology

Nankang, Taipei, Taiwan

Palmskin zebrafish larva

Confocal

25X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Walter Machielsen

www.waltermachielsen.com

Rotterdam, Zuid-Holland, Netherlands

Buckthorn trichomes

Differential Interference Contrast (DIC)

40X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Dr. David Maitland

www.davidmaitland.com

Feltwell, Norfolk, United Kingdom

Wing scales of the cinnabar moth (Tyria jacobaeae) under ultraviolet light (UV)

Fluorescence, Image Stacking

20X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Sébastien Malo

Saint Lys, Haute-Garonne, France

Crab spider (Thomisus onustus)

Darkfield, Image Stacking, Reflected Light

6.3X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Sébastien Malo

Saint Lys, Haute-Garonne, France

Geranium (Geraniaceae) stamen covered in pollen

Darkfield, Image Stacking, Reflected Light

6.3X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Amir Maqbool

Higher Education Department Jammu and Kashmir India

Department of Zoology

Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, India

Phoretic mites on the leg of a bumblebee

Image Stacking

3X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Dr. Robert Markus

University of Nottingham

School of Life Sciences Imaging (SLIM)

Nottingham, Nottinghamshire, United Kingdom

Actin cytoskeleton of bovine pulmonary epithelial cells

Structured Illumination Microscopy (SIM)

63X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Dr. Simon Frederik Merz, Dr. Lea Bornemann & Dr. Ewa Patrycja Smajek

LaVision BioTec, a Miltenyi Biotec Company

Department of Biophysics

Bielefeld, North-Rhine Westphalia, Germany

Fly (cyan) caught in a Venus flytrap (red)

Fluorescence, Light Sheet

2.4X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Marek Miś

Marek Miś Photography

Suwalki, Podlaskie, Poland

Leaf epidermis stomata (Stromanthe sp.)

Polarized Light

10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Ángel Navarro Gómez

Madrid, Spain

Mechanosensors in a Venus flytrap

Image Stacking

20X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Dr. Foo Yong Ng

Faculty of Science and Technology, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia

Department of Biology Science and Biotechnology

Bangi, Selangot, Malaysia

Moss

Image Stacking

2X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Dr. Lori O'Brien

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Department of Cell Biology and Physiology

Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA

Embryonic mouse (Mus musculus) kidney showing the collecting duct (blue) and nephron progenitor (yellow) cells

Confocal

5X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Yusuf Ziya Öztürk

TCDD Teknik Müh. Müş. A.Ş.

Ankara, Çankaya, Turkey

Bee

Image Stacking

3.7X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Alison Pollack

San Anselmo, California, USA

Slime mold (Craterium leucocephalum), looking like a beautiful tiny goblet

Image Stacking, Reflected Light

10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Alison Pollack

San Anselmo, California, USA

Slime mold (Diderma tigrinum)

Image Stacking, Reflected Light

10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Dr. Andrew M. Posselt

University of California, San Francisco (UCSF)

Division of Transplant Surgery

Mill Valley, California, USA

Blue black weevil (Metapocyrtus sp.)

Image Stacking

6X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Frank Reiser

Nassau Community College

Department of Biology

Garden City, New York, USA

Ostracods and algae (Cladophora)

Darkfield, Reflected Light

2.5X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Dr. Colin Rogers & Dr. Erica Weekman

University of Kentucky

Sanders Brown Center on Aging

Lexington, Kentucky, USA

Mouse retina blood vessels (green) astrocytes (red) and microglia (purple)

Confocal

20X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Jan Rosenboom

Rostock, Mecklenburg Vorpommern, Germany

Diatoms (single-celled algae) arranged on the head of a pin

Image Stacking, Reflected Light

4X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Danny Sanchez

Mineralien LLC

Valley Village, California, USA

Golden rutile in quartz

Reflected Light, Darkfield

6X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Hans Schoofs

Uppsala University

Department of Immunology, Genetics and Pathology (IGP)

Uppsala, Sweden

Blood and lymphatic vessels in a mouse diaphragm

Confocal

20X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Dr. Leo Serra

University of Cambridge

Sainsbury Laboratory

Cambridge, Cambridgeshire, United Kingdom

Bindweed (Convolvulus) leaf epidermal cells autofluorescing

Confocal

20X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Dr. Leo Serra

University of Cambridge

Sainsbury Laboratory

Cambridge, Cambridgeshire, United Kingdom

Patterns at the surface of an embryonic leaf of Thale cress (Arabidopsis thaliana)

Confocal

20X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Stephen Vidman & Dr. Andrea Tedeschi

Ohio State University

Department of Neuroscience

Columbus, Ohio, USA

3D capillary network section of the mammalian brain (dentate gyrus of the hippocampus)

Confocal, Deconvolution

10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Priscilla Vieto Bonilla & Brandon Antonio Segura Torres

Universidad Nacional del Comahue

Department of Biological Sciences

San Carlos de Bariloche, Río Negro, Argentina

One-week-old Axolotl after hatching

Image Stacking, Stereomicroscopy

25X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Cagri Yalcin

Impressions Microscopiques

Amsterdam, Noord Holland, Netherlands

Crystals of malonic acid dissolved in ethanol

Polarized Light

4X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Zhao Zengchao

Gaush Meditech Ltd.

Hefei, Anhui Province, China

Bristle of a millipede (Polyxenidae)

Image Stacking

50X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Dr. Tong Zhang

Northwestern University

Biological Imaging Facility

Evanston, Illinois, USA

Lily (Lilium) anther cross section with pollen

Confocal

20X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Dr. Tong Zhang

Northwestern University

Biological Imaging Facility

Evanston, Illinois, USA

Lily (Lilium) anther cross section with pollen

Confocal

20X (Objective Lens Magnification)

About Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition

The Nikon Small World Competition is open to anyone with an interest in photography or video. In 2024, the competition will celebrate its 50th anniversary. Ahead of the celebration, participants may upload digital images and videos directly at www.nikonsmallworld.com . For additional information, contact Nikon Small World, Nikon Instruments Inc., 1300 Walt Whitman Road, Melville, NY 11747, USA, or phone (631) 547-8569. Entry forms for Nikon's 2024 Small World and Small World in Motion Competitions are available at https://enter.nikonsmallworld.com/

About Nikon Instruments Inc.

Nikon Instruments Inc. is the US microscopy arm of Nikon Healthcare, a world leader in the development and manufacture of optical and digital imaging technology for biomedical applications. For more information, visit https://www.microscope.healthcare.nikon.com/ or contact us at 1-800-52-NIKON.

1 Global Prevalence of Diabetic Retinopathy and Projection of Burden through 2045: Systematic Review and Meta-analysis

Teo Z.L., Tham Y.-C., Yu M., Chee M.L., Rim T.H., Cheung N., Bikbov M.M., (...), Cheng C.-Y.

(2021) Ophthalmology, 128 (11) , pp. 1580-1591.

