SEABOURN ANNOUNCES NEW AND EXCITING CULINARY EXPERIENCE "SOLIS"

SEATTLE, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabourn, the leader in ultra-luxury voyages and expedition travel, is announcing the next chapter in its award-winning culinary experiences with the debut of Solis, a new fine dining venue, that celebrates Mediterranean cuisine inspired by the places visited by the line's ultra-luxury ships. Solis, an exquisite addition to Seabourn's onboard culinary experiences, will offer an array of light, modern Mediterranean cuisine bursting with color and character, handcrafted and prepared fresh daily. The new restaurant will launch on board Seabourn Quest in January 2024, and will be rolled out across Seabourn Encore, Seabourn Ovation and Seabourn Sojourn by Spring 2024.

The new fine dining experience has been meticulously curated to bring Seabourn's signature elegance and sophistication to its fleet of ultra-luxury ships, ensuring that each meal becomes a truly memorable occasion. Designed to evoke every one of the senses, Solis will transport guests to the Mediterranean through a number of surprise-and-delight culinary moments. Highlights include whimsical cocktails, vibrant plating, and flavor combinations that are both familiar and elevated, all served within a redesigned dining space reminiscent of the afterglow of the sun.

Solis was developed in collaboration with long-time Seabourn partners, Master Chef and Culinary Partner Chef Anton Egger, and Senior Corporate Chef Franck Salein. Their years of Michelin-level experience, strong passion for travel, and deep knowledge of Seabourn guests have contributed to the brand's culinary success, elevating their world-class dining to rival the finest restaurants anywhere. Chef Egger has opened restaurants in Singapore and Bangkok and has appeared worldwide in culinary events alongside Michelin-starred chefs. Chef Salein's extensive background includes roles as executive chef at several 2 and 3 Michelin-star restaurants. The skilled culinary team excels in providing a variety of dishes that cater to different appetites, ensuring each one is meticulously prepared and beautifully presented with a discerning eye.

"Culinary is an integral part of our ultra-luxury experiences, and we are committed to continuously innovating to delight our guests with unparalleled dining options. The addition of Solis is truly inspired by the voice of our guests and our team has worked hard over the past several months to bring this to life," said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn. "Solis will showcase a vibrant, chic atmosphere with feel-good background music and a menu reminiscent of our favorite travel memories. With each dish, guests are transported to the sun-kissed shores of the Mediterranean. An evening at Solis will surely delight our guests and leave them with lasting Seabourn Moments and memories."

Solis will debut an array of dishes to reflect the diverse and tantalizing range of flavors of the Mediterranean. The menus will include colorful dishes inspired from the Rivieras to the central Mediterranean to the Greek flavors in the eastern Mediterranean. Each dish will represent a masterpiece of flavor, presentation, artistry, and story of our travel memories.

Solis will offer a delightful array of dishes to satisfy and linger long after the last bite. Sumptuous, featured dishes include Piquillos De La Mama - Basque piquillo peppers with fresh Murcia goat milk cheese served on country bread crostini; Branzino - Whole Sea Bass baked in a sea salt and fresh thyme crust served with artichokes and tomatoes; Bistecca Alla Fiorentina – Tuscan-style grilled beef porterhouse steak; and Spiced Lamb Shank - Chargrilled smoked eggplant with tahini, pomegranate, roasted pine nuts, and labneh. A beautiful assortment of vegetarian and vegan options will also be incorporated throughout the menu.

Beyond the culinary, guests will be able to indulge in a truly sophisticated experience with Seabourn's newly presented, refined vintage cocktail menu, featuring an allure of classic cocktails expertly crafted to perfection. From classics such as the Kir Royale or Negroni to the always-popular Aperol Spritz, the team of talented mixologists have meticulously curated this menu to ensure that every drink is a masterpiece of flavors and aesthetics.

With the addition of Solis, Seabourn will end its eight-year culinary partnership with Chef Thomas Keller by Spring 2024.

