Survey Reveals That American Women Are Aging Beautifully, Good Hair Days Boost Confidence

Almost half of women over the age of 35 believe they're only just entering their "confidence era."

DARIEN, Conn., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- More than three in five women (64%) admit that when compared to their younger years, they feel they're a more confident version of themselves now. According to a survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Zotos Professional's leading brand, AGEbeautiful, results revealed that three in five (61%) women surveyed say that they currently have a positive view of aging. The survey focused on attitudes and perceptions of aging, aiming to shed light on the empowerment of individuals embracing their age with confidence.

The survey is part of a digital campaign from the leading at-home professional hair color brand, aimed to help women look and feel their best. The findings help the brand to better understand the evolving beauty preferences of consumers in the context of aging and demonstrate the brand's commitment to helping individuals to feel confident at any age.

Women are especially more confident today compared to before they turned 35. And in the next five years, 46% expect a further boost in authenticity. Two-thirds (67%) of women are actively looking for ways to become more confident in certain areas of their lives.

37% of women love testing out new hairstyles to keep their appearance fresh. Many women, 34%, also love trying new hairstyles to stay on top of today's trends. The survey noted that the average woman* has tried three different hairstyles in the past decade, and 27% have tried five.

"I've witnessed the incredible transformation that occurs when women embrace their unique beauty and experiment with their hair," said Christopher Naselli, celebrity hairstylist and salon owner. "It's not just about changing your look; it's about unlocking a newfound confidence that radiates from within. When we explore and celebrate all aspects of ourselves, we become the truest and most beautiful versions of who we are."

TOP 10 WAYS WOMEN BOOST THEIR CONFIDENCE

Spending time with loved ones - 49%

Laughing/making jokes with friends and family - 44%

Wearing a new outfit - 44%

Having good hair days - 36%

Covering gray hairs - 35%

Trying a new hairstyle - 31%

Exercising/working out - 29%

Feeling prepared - 28%

Receiving compliments from loved ones - 25%

Excelling at my job/getting a promotion - 25%

"Women are rewriting the narrative of aging. It's not about defying time, but rather embracing it with confidence and style. By experimenting with new hair styles, colors, and fashion choices, women are not just stepping out of their comfort zones; they're stepping into the next authentic and empowered chapter of their lives," said Michelle Ryan, Vice President of Marketing at Zotos Professional. "It's a beautiful evolution, and AGEbeautiful is here to support and celebrate every bold step along the way."

When it comes to fashion, the average woman* has tried three different wardrobes over the last decade, and almost one-quarter (23%) have tried six or more.

As a part of AGEbeautiful's ongoing digital campaign, the brand has partnered with Dress for Success ®, an organization dedicated to empowering women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire, and career development tools. Their mission aligns with values of AGEbeautiful, as both believe that feeling confident in your appearance is a powerful tool for success.

AGEbeautiful proudly sponsored two tables at the Dress for Success "Women Who Inspire" Annual Power Lunch on September 27, 2023. This event brought together corporate executives, innovative thought leaders, and the women Dress for Success serves, and Gayle King, the esteemed television journalist and co-host of CBS Mornings, was featured as the guest of honor. As a dedicated and long-term supporter of Dress for Success, King shared her personal connection with the organization during her inspiring remarks. She expressed a sentiment regarding the organization's impact that deeply resonates with her, "We all have those days when we look in the mirror and without a doubt, say to ourselves 'I look good.' When you feel good about yourself, you work differently, you play differently, and you feel more confident. When you feel more confident you do better at your job, and quite often that results in being paid well. All those things have a connection, and while it starts from within, it's nice to have an outside that you feel good about."

The look good, feel-good impact is why AGEbeautiful develops high-quality hair color and hair care products at an affordable price point, enabling women to attain professional-level results in the comfort of their homes. This commitment stems from the belief that everyone should have the opportunity to feel self-assured in their appearance, to go out into the world and have the confidence to lead a successful life.

To learn more about AGEbeautiful, visit www.zotosprofessional.com/pages/agebeautiful.

* Average woman = the average response from the 2,000 women surveyed

Survey methodology

This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 women over the age of 35 was commissioned by AGEbeautiful between August 24 and August 31, 2023. It was conducted by market research company OnePoll, whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR).

About Henkel in North America

Henkel's portfolio of well-known brands in North America includes Schwarzkopf® hair care, Dial® soaps, Persil®, Purex®, and all® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales close to 6 billion US dollars (5 billion euros) in 2021, North America accounts for 25 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs over 8,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com, and on Twitter @Henkel_NA.

About Dress for Success

Dress for Success is the leading global nonprofit employment resource for unemployed and underemployed women. Whether it's career coaching and job-skill readiness, upskilling and reskilling, providing networks and community, or styling and professional attire, Dress for Success ensures women gain the tools they need to succeed in work and in life. Dress for Success builds confidence and determination from the inside out. For more than 26 years, the organization has inspired more than 1.3 million women in over 140 affiliates in 24 countries.

Photo material is available at www.henkel-northamerica.com/press

Contact Carly Mehl Phone 774-212-6213 Email cmehl@gearcommunications.com

Women are especially more confident today compared to before they turned 35. And in the next five years, 46% expect a further boost in authenticity. (PRNewswire)

Henkel Logo Red (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zotos Professional