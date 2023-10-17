Vision Software Solutions Releases FISCAL Forward

Updated FISCAL spreading software offers new features and functionality to streamline the underwriting process

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Software Solutions is announcing the release of an updated version of its FISCAL SPREADING software, called FISCAL Forward . This user-friendly software brings the features of the company's flagship statement spreading software product into the future with added functionality, features and a new modern user interface.

FISCAL Forward streamlines the underwriting process for banks & credit unions (PRNewswire)

FISCAL launches updated spreading software to streamline the underwriting process for banks & credit unions

"FISCAL has always been focused on meeting the needs of community banks and credit unions. FISCAL Forward provides the tools lenders need to get their job done quickly and efficiently," said Barry Brinson, President & CEO. "New features like a streamlined interface, enhanced flexibility, and expanded functionality for loan review and renewals will help credit analysts and loan officers save time, reduce errors, and free them up to develop relationships and grow the bank's portfolio."

FISCAL Forward is the latest version of this trusted underwriting tool, building upon the advancements of FISCAL 10, previously released in 2017. Vision Software Solutions has more than 35 years of experience providing tools designed to help community banks and credit unions manage financial statement spreading and tracking operations, from data entry to risk analysis to reporting and compliance. FISCAL Forward is the seventh generation of the spreading software, resulting in a streamlined, feature-robust and modern product.

The product features and benefits include:

Enhanced, modern user interface providing a clean, intuitive user experience.

Improved efficiency in Spreading Financials with new templates, the ability to move, re-sort and add rows, and flexibility to assign multiple spreads to people or businesses.

Maintains FISCAL's familiar, intuitive look and feel with the features you've come to expect in a comprehensive spreading tool.

Expanded Loans functionality natively integrates your underwriting process for renewals and reviews on Existing Loans, as well as Proposed Loans.

Streamlined Reports tool enhances FISCAL's powerful analysis and makes it easier than ever to get exactly what you want with just a few clicks.

Based in Charleston, South Carolina, Vision Software Solutions is a third-generation family owned and operated company that develops and supports the FISCAL software programs. FISCAL has been in the market for over 35 years, having served nearly 500 banks and credit unions located throughout the United States. These clients include financial institutions managing over $465 billion in total assets and over $222 billion in commercial loans.

Its products are designed to give community financial institutions an alternative to the inconsistent, error-prone and time-consuming Excel-based statement spreading and tickler tracking processes, without having to invest hundreds of thousands of dollars and countless hours implementing a large, end-to-end loan origination system. Vision Software Solutions, via the FISCAL product line, offers credit union and banking software solutions, credit analysis software, loan exception tracking, and financial statement spreading that balances the need for consistency with the flexibility required for small business lending.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vision Software Solutions LLC