NEW YORK and AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Customer Contact Week (CCW), the leading event series dedicated to serving professionals within the customer service industry, is kicking off its first event of 2024 in Austin, Texas. With over 25 Years of Shaping Customer Excellence, this year's event will occur at Renaissance Austin from January 23-25, 2024. CCW is powered by CCW Digital, a division of Customer Management Practice (CMP).

CCW's First Event Of 2024 To Explore Self-Service And Optimizing Customer Experience with Artificial Intelligence

CCW Austin is a must-attend event for professionals looking to learn more about the utilization of AI in the CX industry, as well as how to provide top-notch customer service for the coming year. As AI and Automation continue to evolve, CX and business professionals must be confident they have the right tools to succeed in rapidly changing industries. The event will feature never-before-seen data from CCW Digital's "The Self-Service Playbook: Optimize Customer Experiences with AI." In addition, CCW Austin will offer in-person workshops, panel discussions, and keynote presentations led by some of the biggest names in the business world to provide attendees with invaluable knowledge and skillsets.

"25 years ago, CCW set out to revolutionize how businesses interact with customers. Today, we celebrate our progress in delivering cutting-edge market research, dynamic events, and a thriving community of customer-centric organizations that have earned us the esteemed reputation as the go-to source for customer enhancement," said Mario Matulich, President and Managing Director at Customer Management Practice. "CCW is a powerhouse that aids in CMP's core mission to deliver market research, events, and communities to all organizations that value customer centricity, and in the last 25 years, we have become a beacon of excellence in our industry, showcasing our commitment to delivering real, measurable value to our attendees. Our mission extends beyond just being a source of information but a catalyst for positive change, driving the conversation forward on the evolving and ever-important topic of customer experience."

CCW Austin will host a lineup of prestigious speakers on its main stage, including Neil Hoyne, Google's Chief Strategist, who is at the forefront of worldwide data strategies that have generated billions of dollars in revenue for Google. Klayon Kopecky, Senior Director of LinkedIn, will lead a keynote into a world where strategic leadership meets innovative customer support solutions. Additional notable keynotes include Sangeetha Rai, VP of Customer Success at Northwestern Mutual, Kevin Sloan, EVP, Branch Network Executive, KeyBank, and Alex Misiaszek, SVP, Experience Design Director - NLU & Emerging Experiences, Truist.

"As the industry leader in the customer experience and loyalty arena, CCW consistently sets the standard for meaningful discourse and pioneering insights," stated Michael DeJager, Managing Director of Events at CMP. "With a quarter-century of cultivating a devoted following, CCW 2024 is poised to deliver another exceptional conference, with practical knowledge and innovative strategies to elevate attendees' customer service strategies and to help them foster enduring customer connections."

Back from popular demand, CCW Austin will host the CCWomen Summit, an invaluable event that convenes influential female executives and allies whose achievements are charting the course for contact center & CX teams around the world. The summit is dedicated to empowering and celebrating women through keynotes, panels, workshops, and networking.

Lastly, customer contact leaders looking to fortify their skillsets can take advantage of CMP Certified, a certification in customer contact competencies that drive employee engagement, customer satisfaction, and high performance in today's operating environment. The program provides a valuable credential for leaders to prove they hold the skills to excel in the CX industry.

CCW brings together hundreds of industry leaders, attendees, and exhibitors to learn cutting-edge strategies, innovate, and network with other driven professionals. The US-based CCW conference series in 2023 had a total attendance of over 4,000 registered visitors and continues to expand its influence daily. For more information or to register for the event, visit https://www.customercontactweekwinter.com/home

To sign up for the CCWomen Summit, register here: https://www.customercontactwomen.com/events. For more information on CMP certified, visit: https://www.cmpresearch.com/cmp-certified

About Customer Contact Week

Customer Contact Week (CCW) is the premier event series in the customer care industry, attracting thousands of attendees worldwide. Founded in 1999 as Call Center Week, CCW has become a hub for customer experience (CX) and contact center leaders. With a well-rounded program of conferences and expos, attendees participate in four days of learning, networking, and innovation. CCW brings together over 3,000 attendees, over 200 expert speakers, and over 150 solution providers. The event provides a unique opportunity for attendees to learn from the best in the industry, network with peers, and gain insights into the latest trends and technologies. CCW is presented by the Customer Management Practice (CMP), a leading market intelligence firm for the customer management industry, providing comprehensive research, marketing, and business development for organizations dedicated to serving the customer management sector. For more information, visit, www.customercontactweek.com

About Customer Management Practice

The Customer Management Practice (CMP) is a leading market intelligence firm for the customer management industry, offering a comprehensive suite of events, research, marketing, and business development services. As a trusted partner to customer contact executives, CMP addresses the pressing challenges through various channels, including live events such as its industry-leading series, Customer Contact Week, online event communities, and cutting-edge industry research. With research-backed insights and data-driven advisory services, CMP provides its clients with a holistic view of their customer management issues. It delivers new perspectives for executives craving a clear understanding of their strengths and weaknesses relative to their peers and the industry. CMP's solutions empower executives to develop customer management skills, transforming customers into raving fans. CMP is dedicated to making its client's customer management rockstars. CMP's team of experts draws upon years of experience in the industry to provide tailored solutions that meet each client's unique needs to improve their customer experience, streamline operations, and boost their bottom line. For more information, visit, www.customermanagementpractice.com/

