PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INCREASES DIVIDEND BY 9.7%

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: PAG), a diversified international transportation services company and one of the world's premier automotive and commercial truck retailers, today announced that its Board of Directors has increased the Company's quarterly dividend by $0.07 per share, or 9.7%, to $0.79 per share. "Our healthy balance sheet, continued strong cash flow and the strength of operations enables us to increase the cash dividend and reward our shareholders," said Penske Automotive Group President, Robert Kurnick, Jr. The dividend is payable December 1, 2023, to shareholders of record as of November 10, 2023.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc., (NYSE: PAG) headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, is a diversified international transportation services company and one of the world's premier automotive and commercial truck retailers. PAG operates dealerships in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Italy, and Japan and is one of the largest retailers of commercial trucks in North America for Freightliner. PAG also distributes and retails commercial vehicles, diesel and gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services principally in Australia and New Zealand. PAG employs over 27,000 people worldwide. Additionally, PAG owns 28.9% of Penske Transportation Solutions ("PTS"), a business that employs over 43,000 people worldwide, manages one of the largest, most comprehensive and modern trucking fleets in North America with over 431,000 trucks, tractors, and trailers under lease, rental, and/or maintenance contracts and provides innovative transportation, supply chain, and technology solutions to its customers. PAG is a member of the S&P 400 Mid Cap Index, Fortune 500, Russell 1000, and Russell 3000 indexes. For additional information, including the Company's 2022 ESG Report highlighting its ESG strategies, activities, and certain metrics, visit the Company's website at www.penskeautomotive.com .

