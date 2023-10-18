Stord, a Leader in Omnichannel Fulfillment, Launches Retail Consolidation Program to Help Brands Deliver to Walmart and Other Retailers More Efficiently

Stord reduces transportation costs while improving speed and vendor performance for B2B orders, empowering brands to expand distribution to Walmart and other large retailers like Target, Costco, and more

ATLANTA, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stord , a leader in omnichannel fulfillment services and technology for mid-market and enterprise brands, today launches its retail delivery consolidation program that drives significant cost, speed, and performance benefits for brands, simplifying the process to deliver product into big box retailers—like Walmart, Target, Costco, Sam's Club, and more. For growing brands, delivery consolidation fulfillment allows them to adopt new B2B partners without taking on excess outbound freight costs for unused truck space while meeting individual retailers' shipping requirements.

Stord Logo (PRNewswire)

The program provides delivery consolidation expertise for orders destined for Walmart's nationwide network of distribution centers. Stord is one of the few logistics providers afforded certain permissions that improve truck utilization and delivery efficiency, ultimately leading to lower costs and higher fill rates for brands in its pool. Stord can also provide delivery consolidation into other big box retailers to provide broad coverage for a brand's B2B distribution needs.

Instead of shipping individually to multiple large stores and/or distribution centers—which can be costly or delayed waiting for enough B2B orders for a full truckload (FTL) shipment—Stord's retail delivery consolidation program combines orders from various brands going to the same retailer location, unlocking cost-effective B2B fulfillment for growing businesses. In fact, participating brands can save up to 30% on transportation costs over typical LTL (less than truckload), collect, or prepaid methods.

Stord's retail delivery consolidation program also helps brands meet large retailers' rigorous shipping and fulfillment compliance requirements to prevent costly chargebacks and returns. Now, brands can avoid penalties and confidently meet retailers' strict labeling, packaging, weight, dimensional, and carrier requirements. For example, brands also benefit from fixed per-case pricing to all Walmart distribution centers, stamped signed proofs of delivery within 72 hours, and participation in Walmart's green initiative.

This streamlined approach ensures that brands consistently deliver the correct quantities of goods, within specified time frames, and to the right locations, resulting in greater product availability, faster in-store replenishment, and improved vendor scorecards through best-in-class performance, enabling them to drive sales and successfully penetrate the big box retail market.

"Stord's retail consolidation program has saved us time and money in shipping to Walmart," says Andy Horrow, President of Protein2o . "With Stord, we don't have to worry about the complexities of B2B shipping, and can confidently add new big box retail partners easily without risking additional headache."

"Savvy brands are unlocking additional sales channels to help them grow and reach new customers," said Sean Henry, CEO and co-founder of Stord. "Our retail consolidation program is a straightforward, cost-effective, and easy way for brands to get their products into major retailers like Walmart and Target faster while delivering greater performance."

Services or features referenced are provided for example only and specific results are not guaranteed.

About Stord

Stord is a leading provider of supply chain services and technology—including warehousing, transportation, and fulfillment, complemented by OMS and WMS software—for high-volume, omnichannel mid-market and enterprise brands. With Stord, brands can offer customers an exceptional delivery experience at scale while selling more cost-effectively, efficiently, and without headache.

Hundreds of DTC and B2B companies like Athletic Greens, Native, Tula, Seed Health, American Giant, Branded, and Thrasio use Stord to make their supply chains a competitive advantage. Led by former operators from Amazon, XPO, and Manhattan Associates, Stord is headquartered in Atlanta and backed by leading investors, including Kleiner Perkins, BOND, Franklin Templeton, Founders Fund, Lux Capital, D1 Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Susa Ventures, and Lineage Logistics.

