ENVESTNET | YODLEE COMMENDS CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU FOR PROPOSED RULE TO ACCELERATE SHIFT TOWARD OPEN BANKING IN THE U.S.

BERWYN, Pa., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet® | Yodlee® commends the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) for its progressive proposal to establish a Personal Financial Data Rights rule, as unveiled today. This rule, aimed at implementing section 1033 of the Consumer Financial Protection Act of 2010 (CFPA), represents a significant stride toward empowering consumers and strengthening data access and security.

"The CFPB's proposed rule not only calls for transparency but also sets strong privacy safeguards for consumers' sensitive data—an essential benchmark for data accessibility across the financial sector. These measures are crucial for promoting trust and reliability," said Lisa Novier, Head of Governance, Risk & Compliance for Envestnet | Yodlee. "Additionally, the proposal's focus on market-led standards for data access aligns with our commitment to a fair, open, and inclusive financial ecosystem. We believe these standards will not only ignite innovation but also broaden the array of secure and dependable financial services available to consumers."

"As a company deeply dedicated to advancing financial wellness and data access, Envestnet | Yodlee supports the CFPB's efforts to establish a framework for consumers while safeguarding their data. We anticipate engaging constructively with the CFPB and other stakeholders throughout the rulemaking process to actively empower consumers and drive innovation in financial services," added Ms. Novier.

Envestnet | Yodlee, with its industry-leading footprint, offers data, open banking connectivity, digital solutions, analytics and differentiated experiences to its customers, delivered and embedded through APIs and standalone portals. Its solutions empower customers – including financial institutions in banking; technology wealth management and financial advisors; small and medium-sized businesses; and their end consumers – to intelligently connect, grow, protect, and manage the financial wellness of their business all in one place.

