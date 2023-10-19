Go For Real™ awarded silver and gold in two MarCom categories

WASHINGTON, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- McGruff the Crime Dog® public service announcement and YouTube series took home two MarCom wins for educating consumers on the dangers of counterfeit products.

"It is gratifying to see Go For Real receive this important recognition that will make consumers think again before buying a fake product," said Paul DelPonte, Executive Director at the National Crime Prevention Council "Whether it is a fake handbag, car parts, or even a potentially lethal fake pill, buying counterfeits puts money right in the hands of criminals. McGruff dedicates these awards to the millions of people who take a bite out of crime everyday by only buying genuine products."

The "Think Again" PSA earned a platinum award, the highest recognition in the television category. It is the first such ad to highlight the nation's growing fentanyl problem. Go For Real TV, McGruff's debut YouTube series, received a gold award in the web video category. MarCom Awards were selected by an international panel of experts by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals from more than 6,000 entries.

"We hope this award will draw more attention to this 21st century crime that puts the health and safety of millions at risks, jeopardizes businesses and the millions of workers they employ, and threatens American competitiveness worldwide," said Kathi Vidal, Under Secretary of Commerce for Intellectual Property and Director of the USPTO. "By working together to reduce the proliferation of fakes and raising awareness about the dangers and costs of purchasing counterfeits, we can make a real difference."

The "Think Again," PSA was produced by Hill Holiday Health an award-winning agency. It is accompanied by an innovative distribution campaign to reach television stations, streaming services, and social media influencers on TikTok and other platforms. Greenbuzz, a Washington, DC-based agency, gave McGruff a stylish makeover in the Go For Real TV series which engages teens and tweens in interactive discussions around the harms associated with fakes.

The sale of counterfeit products is a $2 trillion criminal enterprise that affects every industry. Products range from fake sneakers to pills laced with fentanyl that are sold online to unsuspecting kids, often costing them their lives. International organized criminals also use counterfeits to fund illegal activities like gang violence, child labor, and human trafficking. The three-year Go For Real campaign has generated over a billion impressions to date.

