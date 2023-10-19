Pelmorex Corp. Re-Imagines the Users Weather Experience Through Use of Generative AI

Your Weather Assistant is the first in a series of transformational innovative solutions

OAKVILLE, ON, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Pelmorex Corp., which owns and operates weather brands The Weather Network, MétéoMédia, Eltiempo.es, Clima, and Otempo.pt, is announcing the launch of Your Weather Assistant, a generative AI tool to transform the way people consume weather information. This is the first in a series of innovations from Pelmorex as they embark on becoming an AI-frontiered weather and climate organization, with a focus on helping users and businesses make informed decisions using cutting-edge technology.

"The introduction of this generative AI technology takes our users' weather and climate related inquiry experience to the next level," said Pelmorex President and CEO Dr. Nana Banerjee. "It is a new paradigm that directly addresses the personalization needs of our users instead of having them compile bits of data or information from various sources."

Your Weather Assistant is available on The Weather Network app and online in English, with French and Spanish language capabilities currently in development, and helps people get personalized weather recommendations through the power of AI. The patent-pending product blends weather data with language learning to provide consumers with real-time information to plan their day and activities.

The following are just some of the recommendations Your Weather Assistant can provide:

Personalized forecasts: We tailor forecasts just for you, based on your questions. No more wondering if you should wear shorts or grab an umbrella.





Wardrobe suggestions: Puzzled about what to wear? We will recommend outfits that are weather-appropriate and take into consideration your preferred style.





Activity and travel recommendations: From cottage days to mountain hikes, we will tell you when and where to go for maximum enjoyment based on the weather. We can also tell you what to pack based on the forecast weather at your destination.





Historical information: Take a trip back in time and discover what the weather was like in previous months and years.





Weather and climate facts and phenomenons: Your Weather Assistant has the perfect arsenal of weather and climate phenomena and mind-blowing facts.

As users embrace this new era of enriched and interactive forecasts to navigate their daily activities, many are also business professionals expecting comparable advancements in B2B weather risk offerings. The initial insights derived from the consumer platform will be pivotal in setting the groundwork for Pelmorex's AI-centric approach, which will empower its clients to efficiently handle weather-related risks in their operations through data-driven actionable solutions.

About Pelmorex Corp.

Pelmorex Corp., founded in 1989, is an international weather information and data management company. Pelmorex owns and operates the weather brands The Weather Network, MétéoMédia, Eltiempo.es, Clima, and Otempo.pt. It also operates Canada's National Alert Aggregation and Dissemination System, part of Alert Ready. Through constant innovation and entrepreneurship, Pelmorex has grown to reach consumers around the globe, has become one of the largest weather information providers and has broken new ground in providing data solutions and insights to businesses. Through harnessing the value of weather, Pelmorex is driven to make the world smarter and safer for consumers and businesses.

To learn more, visit pelmorex.com and follow us on X (platform formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn.

