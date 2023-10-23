Homegrown Brands Completes Transformation Through its Integration of SVB Foods

ANNAPOLIS, Md. and MARTINSBURG, W.Va., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Homegrown Brands, a pioneering brand accelerator exclusive to the CPG industry, today announced its integration with SVB Foods. The combined company will continue under the Homegrown Brands name and will focus on enhancing the company's market position and future growth objectives.

This strategic action was driven by Homegrown Brands' desire to expand its business portfolio by uniting with a high growth food company. SVB Foods is uniquely positioned given its work with premium brands and ability to deliver innovative product offerings.

"Uniting with SVB Foods was a game-changing opportunity," says Greg Vetter, CEO of Homegrown Brands. "They're a purpose driven company, similar to ours, so the decision to engage with them and create something special was an easy one. This development aligns well with our priorities going forward as it will significantly enhance our scale and ability to meet the growing needs of our customer base."

"Today marks a momentous occasion for SVB Foods as we announce our intent to join the Homegrown Brands family," said Jim Hess, CEO of SVB Foods. "I have long respected Greg and what his leadership team has accomplished in our industry. The prospect of joining forces with a company that was so complementary to ours was attractive on a host of fronts, our shared commitment to quality and innovation being the most important. This new chapter will allow not only for sustained growth, but will enable us to raise the bar even further for both clients and consumers alike."

Home Grown is a membership-based brand accelerator program and food manufacturer created by the visionaries behind Tessemae's salad dressings and condiments. Our central aim is, simply put, to help lay the groundwork for the next great American brand and enable companies to explore the new. As a team, we've been through the trenches and have accumulated the type of knowledge and valuable insight that is key to ensuring companies are able maximize brand growth. Our collective market understanding and commitment to trusted relationships will serve to strengthen brands and enable them to reach their potential.

