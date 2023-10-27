SoftwareReviews Publishes 2023 Data Quality Tools Emotional Footprint Report, Revealing the Top Six Providers in the Market

In SoftwareReviews' latest Emotional Footprint report, the firm reveals the six top-performing data quality tools that users say best help organizations ensure accurate, consistent, and reliable data management.

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its 2023 Emotional Footprint report on the top data quality tool providers for 2023.

Data quality tools have become indispensable in today's data-driven business environment. Essential for profiling data, monitoring data completeness with dashboards, removing duplicate records through fuzzy matching, verifying the correctness of customer and contact data, and rectifying other data quality issues, these tools play a pivotal role in ensuring data reliability. The absence of data quality tools poses substantial challenges for businesses. Without them, inaccurate decision-making becomes a significant risk as businesses might rely on flawed information, potentially leading to operational inefficiencies and financial losses. Furthermore, poor data quality can hinder customer relationship management and erode trust.

With robust data quality tools in place, organizations benefit from streamlined operations, enhanced customer interactions, improved regulatory compliance, and a foundation for advanced analytics and business intelligence initiatives. By ensuring clean and reliable data, these tools empower organizations to unlock new opportunities and drive growth.

In the digital age, data has become the elixir of life for organizations. Ensuring its quality is paramount," says Wayne Cain, principal advisory director at Info-Tech Research Group and SoftwareReviews. " The best data quality tools not only help organizations clean and maintain their data but curate the data enabling business intelligence, analytics, and other critical processes."

SoftwareReviews' survey data from 546 end-user reviews was used to identify the top data quality software providers. The insights inform organizations that are considering options to streamline their robotic process automation strategies.

The Net Emotional Footprint (NEF) of each software provider is a result of aggregated emotional response ratings across the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, strategy, and innovation. The NEF is a powerful indicator of overall user sentiment toward the provider and its product from the software user's point of view.

The 2023 Data Quality Software champions for the enterprise market are as follows:

User assessments of software categories provide an accurate and detailed view of the constantly changing market. SoftwareReviews' reports are informed by data from users and IT professionals who have intimate experience with the software throughout the procurement, implementation, and maintenance processes.

The full report is now ready to access on the firm's website, which is updated in real time to reflect new reviews and ratings.

