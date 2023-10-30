iQ Credit Union Recognized as One of The Oregonian's Top Workplaces

iQ ranked as the eighth top midsized employer

VANCOUVER, Wash., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iQ Credit Union (iQ), a member-owned, modern-day financial institution based in the Pacific Northwest, today announced that it has been recognized as one of The Oregonian's Top Workplaces for the eighth consecutive year, ranking eighth out of 54 midsized employers in Oregon and southwest Washington.

The Oregonian/OregonLive's Top Workplaces competition, now in its 12th year, evaluates employers in Oregon and southwest Washington. Winners of the annual Top Workplaces competition are determined through anonymous employee feedback. Surveyed participants are asked to rate their employers on multiple aspects of workplace culture, including pay, benefits, company values, productivity and leadership.

iQ's leadership credits its dedication to implementing employee feedback, robust wellness and education programs, paid community and volunteer time, and professional development opportunities for creating an environment that makes iQ a great place to work.

"At iQ, it's important to make our team members feel heard and appreciated," Eric Petracca, president and CEO of iQ, said. "We are more than a financial institution — we are a family, and being recognized as one of The Oregonian's top workplaces is a real nod to how much we care about our awesome staff."

For a full list of The Oregonian's top workplaces, see the article here .

iQ Credit Union is a full-service financial institution serving the Pacific Northwest since 1940. With more than 100,000 members in Washington and Oregon, the credit union is known for its deep commitment to financial education and community engagement — and for its signature red and black buffalo plaid colors. iQ helps WAnderers and explORers reach their financial goals by offering honest and friendly advice at any of its 16 branches. More information is available at iQCU.com .

