Classical Music Phenomenon Yuze Lee Mesmerized Audience in Debut Performance at the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall

In an extraordinary celebration of the 150th anniversary of Sergei Rachmaninoff's birth, music prodigy Yuze Lee , who just turned 13, graced the stage with the Pacific Symphony Orchestra at the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall last night, captivating the audience with his exceptional talent and his rendition of Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 3 in D minor, Op. 30.

Photo Credit: John Gilhooley

Drawing inspiration from legendary composers such as Rachmaninoff, Beethoven, and Chopin, Yuze Lee's performance took the audience on an emotional journey through the romantic era of classical music and beyond.

"The concert was nothing short of spectacular," said Dr.Jacob Sustaita, the conductor of the Pacific Symphony Orchestra. "Yuze Lee's incredible talent and his profound connection to the music were truly remarkable. The audience's response was electrifying, and I'm pleased that the evening was such a resounding success and a joyful night for all."

From the opening moments the audience was swept away by the mesmerizing performance and the enthusiasm for soloist and the orchestra continued even after the finale bow. It was an unforgettable night that introduced a new star to the world of classic music.

"I'm grateful to have shared this incredible experience with the Pacific Symphony Orchestra," said Yuze Lee. "I believe music has the power to touch people's hearts, and the energy and enthusiasm from the audience were very inspiring. I had a dream come true for me last night, and I hope to continue sharing my passion for performing on more stages throughout the world."

About Yuze Lee

Yuze Lee, a prodigious pianist and rising star who just turned 13 years old, is a true connoisseur of the classical romantic era. Drawing inspiration from legendary pianists and composers such as Sergei Rachmaninoff, Ludwig Van Beethoven, and Frederic Chopin, Yuze's musical artistry is a reflection of the profound depth and raw emotion of this iconic epoch. With a natural talent that emerged at an early age, Yuze discovered the beginning stages of his musical prowess when he heard his older brother play the drums and was able to immediately replicate the tune. From then on, his love affair with the piano began, and he has continued to nurture his musical ability ever since. With the help of Dr. Mingyi Gao of Steinway Hall of Fame, Non Profit M Music Group, Yuze's musical aptitude has propelled him to perform on some of the most prestigious stages across the globe, from Singapore to Italy and the U.S., mesmerizing audiences with his virtuosic piano skills and technical mastery.

