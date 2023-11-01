Hyundai Motor America Reports October 2023 Sales

Total Sales Up in October; 15 Consecutive Months of Total Sales Growth

Green Sales Jump 49%

Hyundai Sets Best-Ever October Total and Retail Sales Elantra HEV, IONIQ 5, Santa Fe HEV, Tucson PHEV, Tucson HEV

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported total October sales of 60,805 units, a 0.3% increase compared with October 2022. This is the 15th month in a row Hyundai has seen increases in total sales. Hyundai set total sales records in October for Elantra HEV (+15%), IONIQ 5 (+89%), Santa Fe HEV (+81%), Tucson PHEV (+170%) and Tucson HEV (+14%). Hyundai also announced the Winter Sales Event of 0.0% APR Financing* for up to 60 Months plus 90-days deferred on 24MY Tucson ICE and 23MY Santa Fe ICE and HEV for well-qualified buyers.

Hyundai Motor America. (PRNewsFoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewswire)

"This was the best-ever October for total and retail sales for our segment-leading Tucson HEV, Tucson PHEV, Santa Fe HEV and IONIQ 5 SUVs along with our Elantra HEV," said Randy Parker, CEO of Hyundai Motor America. "Hyundai is rolling into November with momentum and our proven Winter Sales Event promotion and strong marketing support starts now. We're confident we are going to finish 2023 with all-time record performance."

October Retail Highlights

Hyundai sold 54,145 retail units in October, a 7% year-over-year decline from October 2022. October retail sales were led by IONIQ 5, Santa Fe HEV, Tucson PHEV, Tucson HEV and Kona. Hyundai eco-friendly vehicle sales of 11,286 represented 21% of retail and a 49% year-over-year increase. SUVs represented 81% of the retail sales mix.

October Total Sales Summary



Oct-23 Oct-22 % Chg 2023 YTD 2022 YTD % Chg Hyundai 60,805 60,604 +0 % 655,952 588,902 +11 %

October Product and Corporate Activities

Hyundai to Add North American Charging Standard: Hyundai Motor North America the United States and Canada . In the United States , all-new or refreshed Hyundai EVs will come exclusively with a NACS port, beginning in Q4 2024. Hyundai Motor North America announced that it is adopting North American Charging Standard (NACS) ports for its electric vehicles (EVs) inand. In, all-new or refreshed Hyundai EVs will come exclusively with a NACS port, beginning in Q4 2024.

Hyundai Recognized in 2023 Reuters Automotive D.R.I.V.E. Honours: Hyundai took home awards in the 2023 Hyundai took home awards in the 2023 Reuters Automotive D.R.I.V.E . celebration winning two categories: Reducing Emissions and Innovation. CMO Angela Zepeda was recognized for Leadership in Empowering Women.

Inaugural Autoweek Vanguard Award: Hyundai Motor Company was recently named the winner of Hyundai Motor Company was recently named the winner of Autoweek's inaugural 2023 Vanguard Awards in the Company category. The Vanguard Award recognizes the company's ability to produce award-winning EVs while simultaneously developing clean hydrogen, using solar and wind energy to power its advanced fuel-cell program.

"Dancing with the Stars" Disney100 Night: As part of its partnership as the exclusive North American automotive sponsor for the Disney100 Celebration, Hyundai unveiled the Tuesday, Oct. 17 and was simulcasting LIVE across both ABC and As part of its partnership as the exclusive North American automotive sponsor for the Disney100 Celebration, Hyundai unveiled the IONIQ 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition during "Dancing with the Stars" Disney100 Night, which airedand was simulcasting LIVE across both ABC and Disney+ and the next day on Hulu

Hyundai Metaplant Celebrates Anniversary of Groundbreaking: Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) celebrated the Bryan County, GA by officially releasing the latest design renderings of the electric vehicle and battery manufacturing facility, also known as the Metaplant. Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) celebrated the one-year anniversary of its groundbreaking inby officially releasing the latest design renderings of the electric vehicle and battery manufacturing facility, also known as the Metaplant.

Hyundai and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Host Car Seat Safety Event: Hyundai Motor America and $50,000 to the hospital's Car Seat Safety Program. Hyundai Motor America and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) continue their collaboration this year as Hyundai donated an additionalto the hospital's Car Seat Safety Program.

Florida A&M University and the Black Automotive Media Group Launch Internship Program with Hyundai Motor America: In conjunction with Florida A&M University's (FAMU) School of Journalism & Graphic Communication (SJGC), The Driving Force (TDF) and the Black Automotive Media Group (BAMG), Hyundai Motor America In conjunction with(FAMU) School of Journalism & Graphic Communication (SJGC), The Driving Force (TDF) and the Black Automotive Media Group (BAMG), Hyundai Motor America announced a sponsorship of a 10-week fall semester internship at FAMU designed for journalism students interested in the automobile industry.

Model Total Sales

Vehicles Oct-23 Oct-22 % Chg 2023 YTD 2022 YTD % Chg Accent 0 1,683 0 % 31 16,982 -100 % Elantra 9,456 8,530 +11 % 116,759 94,394 +24 % Ioniq 0 1 0 % 0 3,670 0 % Ioniq 5 2,979 1,579 +89 % 28,285 20,071 +41 % Ioniq 6 1,239 0 0 % 9,557 0 0 % Kona 7,927 5,780 +37 % 64,445 51,460 +25 % Nexo 23 30 -23 % 196 375 -48 % Palisade 7,071 5,775 +22 % 65,928 69,531 -5 % Santa Cruz 2,555 3,010 -15 % 31,638 29,813 +6 % Santa Fe 9,700 10,806 -10 % 105,862 96,935 +9 % Sonata 2,460 6,796 -64 % 39,801 42,034 -5 % Tucson 15,638 15,066 +4 % 168,818 140,691 +20 % Veloster 0 83 0 % 6 1,876 -100 % Venue 1,757 1,465 +20 % 24,626 21,070 +17 %

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

*For well-qualified buyers on approved credit through Hyundai Motor Finance on new 2024 Tucson ICE and 2023 Santa Fe ICE and HEV vehicles. At 0% Annual Percentage Rate (APR), payment for 60 months is $16.67 per month per $1,000 financed. No down payment required, other than any bonus cash requirements. Not all customers will qualify. Higher finance rates apply for buyers approved for credit with lower credit ratings. Subject to standard Hyundai Motor Finance credit approval guidelines and policies. Offer may not be combined with other special offers except where specified. If a qualified buyer defers payments for 90 days, the first scheduled monthly payment will be due 90 days from contract execution. Must take delivery from new dealer stock. Actual dealer price may vary. Excludes tax, license, title, registration, processing or documentation fees, insurance and any emission charge. Offer availability and terms are subject to change without notice. See participating Hyundai dealer for details and vehicle inventory availability. Offer ends 11/30/23.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America