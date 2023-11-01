Firm hires Kevin Crouch as Wealth Advisor, joining Rosenblum | Korach Wealth Management team

Focus will be on providing comprehensive wealth planning and constructing investment strategies tailored to fit the needs of high net worth individuals and families

Hiring experienced Wealth Advisors is key facet of Mesirow Wealth Management growth strategy

CHICAGO, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesirow, an independent, employee-owned financial services firm, today announced that Kevin Crouch has joined Mesirow as a Wealth Advisor, joining the Rosenblum | Korach Wealth Management team. Kevin will focus on providing comprehensive wealth planning and constructing investment strategies tailored to fit the needs of high net worth individuals and families. Mesirow recently ranked 48th in Barron's 2023 list of Top 100 RIA Firms1, a ranking based on assets managed, technology spending, staff diversity, succession planning and other key metrics.

Mesirow Wealth Management Hires Kevin Crouch as Part of Ongoing Multi-Faceted Growth Strategy (PRNewswire)

"Kevin brings deep experience in investment products and services," said Brian Price, Head of Mesirow Advisory Services, "and we are excited to have him join one of our seasoned wealth advisor teams. Attracting top Wealth Advisor talent is an integral part of our growth strategy, along with ongoing organic growth and continued momentum through potential acquisitions in the wealth management space."

"Mesirow has a rich, 86-year history of helping high net worth clients achieve their most important financial goals. I am excited to be joining Mesirow Wealth Management and look forward to contributing to the ongoing growth of the firm's founding capability," said Kevin Crouch.

Kevin has 16 years of experience in the financial services industry. Prior to joining Mesirow, he held roles as a Commodity Trading Advisor, Portfolio Manager for a Multi-Strategy Fund, and Trader with the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. He is involved in the Evans Scholarship Foundation as well as The Spirit of 67 Foundation in Lake Forest. Kevin earned his Bachelor of Arts from Northwestern University. He also studied at the London School of Economics.

About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Global Investment Management, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture. To learn more, visit mesirow.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Mesirow has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business2 and one of the Top 100 RIA firms by Barron's.

Media

mediainquiries@mesirow.com

Michael Herley | 203.308.1409

1. 2023 Barron's Top RIAs (Received September 2023 for the year 2022 – Licensing fees paid post award for use of the ranking). In order to be considered for the Barron's 2023 Top RIA Firms list, applicants were required to complete a 145-question survey, with the firm's ADV informing the majority of responses. Firms were also required to meet a number of other specified requirements to be eligible for inclusion. Firms were ranked based on various qualitative and quantitative factors, including assets managed, the size and experience of teams, regulatory records of the advisors and firms, technology spending, staff diversity, organic and M&A growth, client segmentation as well as succession planning.

2. For Crain's | 2022 Crain's Best Places to Work (Received August 2022 reflective of previous 12 months – Licensing fees paid post award for use of the ranking). Best Companies Group (BCG), an independent workplace excellence research firm, conducted a two-part survey. Part one, consisted of an employer questionnaire, used to collect information about benefits, policies, practices, and other general information. Part two was a confidential 77-question employee survey used to evaluate local employee's workplace experience and culture.

Mesirow refers to Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc. and its divisions, subsidiaries and affiliates. The Mesirow name and logo are registered service marks of Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc., © 2023, Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc. All rights reserved. Investment management services provided through Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc., Mesirow Institutional Investment Management, Inc. and Mesirow Financial Private Equity Advisors, Inc., all SEC-registered investment advisor, a CFTC registered commodity trading advisors and member of the NFA, or Mesirow Financial International UK, Ltd. ("MFIUK"), authorized and regulated by the FCA, depending on the jurisdiction.

Award recognition disclosures: mesirow.com/award-recognition-disclosures

(PRNewsfoto/Mesirow) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc.