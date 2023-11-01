New Beginnings: Dive into Parenthood with Waterdrop RO Hot Cold Dispenser A1--a Must-have for New Parents

ONTARIO, Calif., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterdropfilter, a global brand has always been committed to providing innovative and high-quality water filters for every household. They rolled out RO Hot Cold Dispenser A1, which tailored specifically for the needs of new parents, including expectant parents and those with infants or toddlers, with all-in-one functions to meet new parents' needs for controlling water temperature, improving water quality, and feeding at night conveniently.

New parents, in particular, have high expectations of water quality and always manage to provide quality of life and care for their babies. With the powerful filtration effect, this A1 water filter can effectively filter out harmful substances from the water to ensure the safety of drinking water with its six-stage filtration. There is a smart display with reminder function, users can more conveniently know the lifespan of the water filter. Flexible temperature control allows new parents to choose as they brew milk powder.

Six Stages of Filtering

The quality of the water affects the body and health, not to mention that it is for infants. Over 1,000 impurities, including PFAS, iron, radium, calcium, nitrate, chloride, fluoride, lead, chromium, arsenic, and large particles, are effectively removed by the dispenser's 0.0001 μm RO membrane. The double water tanks are efficiently sterilized by the UV-LED light system, ensuring that water is always clean and healthy for babies and whole families.

Flexible Temperature Options

Temperature not only affects the nutrition of milk powder but also the taste. Equipped with a high-quality cooling compressor found in refrigerators, this water dispenser can deliver water as low as 41℉. Totally it has six preset temperatures to choose from to cater user's water needs and preferences, including options for ice-cold, room temperature, 113℉, 140℉, 185℉, and 203℉. Generally speaking, it is best to brew milk powder with warm water from 40℃ to 70℃. Its temperature adjustment range of 41℉-203℉ just makes it an excellent choice for milk powder, tea, coffee and so on.

Smart Display with Night Mode

A1 hot and cold water dispenser provides a user-friendly experience by displaying water quality, volume, temperature, and filter life at a glance. It has a night mode, an off-home mode, and an altitude mode. The night mode is low-noise, ideal for new parents feeding at night, and it also works well for offices. Additionally, there is a child safety lock that effectively shields children from accidental operation and potential risks.

Price and Availability

Waterdrop A1 dispenser is available on Waterdropfilter official website now at $524.25, lasting from Oct. 25 to Nov. 10. Click here to visit and know more.

About Waterdropfilter

Waterdropfilter was founded in 2015 with the wish to provide trustworthy water purification solutions. The brand is dedicated to providing people around the world with high-quality products to truly purify their drinking water. The name Waterdropfilter comes from the desire to deliver clean, safe, and healthy drinking water from the first sip to the last satisfying drop. Now Waterdropfilter is one of the leading manufacturers of water filtration appliances. They always adhere to the brand concept of technology leadership with intelligent water filtration, focusing on the R&D, design, and production of water filtration core technologies and professional equipment. Waterdropfilter keeps in mind how important pure water is to everyone, and is willing to provide users with better water wherever they need it.

