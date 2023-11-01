Ovation Healthcare Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Additions

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ovation Healthcare, a premier provider of shared services to independent hospitals and health systems nationwide, today announced the expansion of its leadership team with the addition of three executives: John Mason as President of Tempo Technology Services (Tempo), Scott Gressett as Chief Financial Officer of Ovation Healthcare, and Hank Hikspoors as Chief Transformation Officer, also of Ovation Healthcare. These strategic hires reflect the company's rapid growth and expansion of its innovative shared services portfolio.

QHR Health Logo (PRNewsfoto/QHR Health) (PRNewswire)

John Mason joins as President of Tempo and brings more than 20 years of operational healthcare experience. He has overseen technology and security operations in both large, urban healthcare markets as well as in independent community hospitals. Mason will oversee the development of a strengthened digital and information technology strategy focused on driving growth using innovative technology and tailored solutions for client hospitals and health systems.

Scott Gressett joins Ovation Healthcare as the company's new Chief Financial Officer to support the continued growth of the company's expanding portfolio. Gressett brings a wealth of experience from his more than 25 years in healthcare financial operations and has been highly successful in building effective teams, creating value-added policies, procedures, systems, and operational infrastructure that have contributed to better patient outcomes. Gressett will spearhead company financial operations and planning.

Hank Hikspoors joins as Chief Transformation Officer with 20+ years of strategic executive leadership spanning multiple industries, including telecommunications, healthcare, and government technology. Throughout his career, he has consistently demonstrated his commitment to excellence and transformed the technology footprint for numerous organizations. Hikspoors will focus on transformation solutions, leveraging technology for company growth and evolution, and delivering next-level solutions to Ovation Healthcare's clients.

"John, Scott, and Hank are outstanding additions to our leadership team, and we're fortunate to have their expertise supporting our mission," said Ovation Healthcare CEO Dr. Dwayne Gunter. "Their combined leadership and strategic insight will be invaluable as our organization continues to evolve, bringing innovative solutions and increased value to our clients."

Ovation Healthcare now supports more than 375 hospitals and health systems across the country through a portfolio of tech-enabled shared services. So far in 2023, Ovation Healthcare announced a strategic partnership with national medical billing provider CompMed and a merger with 3D Technology, a national technology provider of professional and managed services.

About Ovation Healthcare

Headquartered in Brentwood, Tenn., Ovation Healthcare is partnered with 375+ clients in 47 states from critical access hospitals to large health systems. For 45 years, Ovation Healthcare has supported nonprofit, independent healthcare through a portfolio of shared services – Octave Leadership Advisory Services, Elevate Supply and Expense Management Solutions, Amplify Revenue Cycle Management, Cadence Clinical Services and Tempo Technology Services – designed to provide scale and efficiency to hospital business operations. To learn how, visit OvationHC.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ovation Healthcare