Progressive Surpasses 1,000 Vehicles Donated to Military Families with 11th Annual Keys to Progress Program

Program Honors Veterans Across the Country on November 8th

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Progressive Insurance® announced today its 11th annual Keys to Progress® vehicle giveaway will take place on November 8, 2023. Ahead of Veterans Day, 82 veterans, military-related organizations, and veteran-owned small business owners across the country will receive the keys to vehicles that will provide reliable transportation, helping them get back on the road and move forward in life.

Progressive logo (PRNewsfoto/Progressive Insurance) (PRNewswire)

Progressive worked with Enterprise Rent-A-Car to locate certified vehicles from Enterprise's U.S. fleet of high-quality, used cars, vans and SUVs that could be purchased and given away with funds provided by Progressive. The vehicles, with six months insurance paid for by Enterprise, will be delivered to veterans, bringing the total number of donated vehicles through the Keys to Progress program to more than 1,000 since 2013.

"As we enter our 11th year of the Keys to Progress program, it is exciting to celebrate another significant milestone, having now provided over 1,000 vehicles and impacting the lives of so many veterans and their families," said Tricia Griffith, CEO at Progressive. "At its core, the Keys to Progress vehicle giveaway program is just one way we celebrate our nation's veterans, and these events are a strong source of pride for everyone who works at Progressive."

The 2023 Keys to Progress vehicle giveaway honors veterans across the country with personal and commercial vehicles. This year's events will take place in the following cities:

Albany, NY

Albuquerque, NM

Altamonte Springs, FL

Anchorage, AK

Ankeny, IA

Appleton, WI

Baton Rouge, LA

Boise, ID

Bozeman, MT

Buffalo, NY

Carmel, IN

Charleston, WV

Charlotte, NC

Cleveland, OH

Colorado Springs, CO

Columbia, SC

Columbus, OH

East Dundee, IL

Federal Way, WA

Gilbert, AZ

Glen Burnie, MD

Greenville, SC

Harrisburg, SD

Highland Heights, OH

Houston, TX

Jacksonville, FL

Johnston, RI

Kansas City, KS

Kapolei, HI

Kennesaw, GA

Knoxville, TN

Las Vista, NE

Little Rock, AR

Louisville, KY

Malvern, PA

Mesquite, TX

Metairie, LA

Midvale, UT

Miramar, FL

Mobile, AL

Monroeville, PA

Nashville, TN

Norfolk, VA

Pasadena, CA

Philadelphia, PA

Raleigh, NC

Ridgeland, MS

Riverview, FL

Roseville, MN

Sacramento, CA

San Antonio, TX

Santee, CA

South Plainfield, NJ

Springfield, MO

Sterling Height , MI

Tigard, OR

Tulsa, OK

Washington DC

West Chester, OH

West Fargo, ND

West Palm Beach, FL

Westwood, MA

*Some cities will host multiple events and give away more than one vehicle

Progressive's Keys to Progress giveaway program is a reality thanks to the assistance of the following organizations:

"Throughout the years, the Keys to Progress program has provided reliable transportation to veterans and veteran organizations. Our hope is to offer a little relief and improve the lives of military men and women facing tough personal circumstances," said John Murphy, Progressive Claims President. "We're grateful to be able to help those who have given so much for our country and look forward to continuing the program for years to come."

Interested in applying to be a future recipient? Veterans need to be sponsored by a veteran-friendly, non-profit organization to submit their request. Applications are reviewed starting in May of each program year. For more information on the Keys to Progress veteran vehicle giveaway program, visit KeysToProgress.com or search #KeysToProgress on social media.

About Progressive

Progressive Insurance® makes it easy to understand, buy and use car insurance, home insurance, and other protection needs. Progressive offers choices so consumers can reach us however it's most convenient for them — online at progressive.com, by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, via the Progressive mobile app, or in-person with a local agent.

Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes; it is the second largest auto insurer in the country, a leading seller of commercial auto, motorcycle, and boat insurance, and one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers.

Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price®, Snapshot®, and HomeQuote Explorer®.

The Common Shares of The Progressive Corporation, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based holding company, trade publicly at NYSE: PGR.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Progressive Insurance