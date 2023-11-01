Puyi Fund and Puyi Standard Achieved Strategic Cooperation to Create A New Investment Ecosystem For Financial Institutions

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Puyi Fund, a subsidiary of Puyi Group (NASDAQ: PUYI), and the leading Chinese research and development institution in asset management and wealth management, Puyi Standard, achieved strategic cooperation to comprehensively enhance the quality of investment research services. The parties will embark on empowering financial institutions with a full-service investment capability and creating a new ecosystem for investments in financial institutions.

Puyi Fund is an independent third-party fund sales organization under Puyi Group, with a fund sales business license issued by the China Securities Regulatory Commission. To meet the asset allocation needs of financial institutions, Puyi Fund has developed an intelligent off-exchange fund trading system called "Puyi Institution Master". The system aims to provide institutional investors with personalized trading functions, diverse product portfolios, and systematic investment and research systems, delivering a more professional, efficient, and intelligent trading experience.

Relying on the basic research support from the Institute of Trust and Financial Management of the Southwestern University of Finance and Economics, Puyi Standard is committed to creating value for cooperative organizations and enhancing the efficiency of the asset management market by integrating modern data technology and financial technology. Puyi Standard was the first to build and continuously update, expand, and maintain the largest all-encompassing asset management database in China, and holds several core and patented technologies in the areas of deep mining of financial data and financial intelligence.

Puyi Fund and Puyi Standard will work together on the "Puyi Institution Master" platform and offline services. Leveraging Puyi Standard's financial database, "Puyi Institution Master" enhances the research section and deepens the data reports of the bank finance zone, providing more professional and clearer banking finance data for financial institutions. Relying on Puyi Standard's research team, "Puyi Institution Master" will further optimize research reports for the entire asset management line, providing more professional financial reports for financial institutions in trust, fund, and asset management plans. In terms of customized investment research services, Puyi Fund and Puyi Standard launched in-depth cooperation in various aspects, such as consulting services, regional research reports, investment education services, etc., to continuously improve the investment experience of wealth management institutions, accelerate the investment efficiency, and empower wealth management institutions' own operation and business development.

With the cooperation with Puyi Standard, Puyi Fund's investment and research expertise and the quality of financial data services will be significantly enhanced. Through the comprehensive combination of digital services and professionally customized services, Puyi Fund is able to better meet the diversified needs of financial institutions. The cooperation will further enhance Puyi Fund's influence in the financial market and enhance its competitiveness in the field of financial institution services.

About PUYI

Headquartered in Guangzhou, China, Puyi is a leading third-party wealth management service provider in China focusing on affluent and emerging middle class population. Puyi provides a series of comprehensive financial asset allocation services including wealth management services, asset management services, insurance consulting services, trust consulting services and ancillary services for clients.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the third-party wealth management industry in China; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and the international markets the Company serves and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward‐looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

View original content:

SOURCE PUYI