Amsive Boosts Sales Performance for Retailers by Empowering eCommerce Across 300+ Global Shopping Channels, Achieves Feedonomics Omnichannel Certification

Amsive Achieves Omnichannel Certification with Feedonomics

NEW YORK and CHICAGO, Nov. 02, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amsive, a leading performance marketing agency, today announced it has further accelerated its clients' multichannel sales advantage by partnering with Feedonomics, the market leader in product feed management and marketplace syndication for eCommerce businesses. This recognition comes on the heels of the agency's unifying rebrand, reflecting their proprietary Audience Science™ approach that enables clients to navigate marketing complexity focused on their next, best customers.

Already a long-time partner of both the BigCommerce Agency Partner and Technology Partner networks, Amsive's dedication to crafting channel-agnostic strategies for the brands they serve has been further solidified by achieving Feedonomics Omnichannel Certified Agency (OCA) Partner status. This certification reinforces Amsive's unwavering promise to identifying, developing, and scaling clients' highest-value audiences and targeting them where they prefer to discover, research, and purchase products online.

"During a time of climbing acquisition costs for our brand partners, Amsive continues our commitment to the constant optimization of lower funnel advertising dollars," stated Tom DiDomenico, SVP, Digital Strategy and Technology. "The customer journey evolves daily and requires an agile, omnichannel approach to bring new customers into the fold. Without partners like Feedonomics this can be challenging, particularly with Gen Z's morphing buying patterns and social media engagement. This partnership allows us to easily incorporate otherwise challenging or exclusive selling destinations into our strategic planning."

By seamlessly integrating the Feedonomics platform, Amsive clients can efficiently list and sell their products across today's foremost online shopping destinations including Google, Amazon, Walmart, TikTok, Meta, and more.

"The Omnichannel Certified Partner Program is designed to connect brands and retailers to more data pathways and systems through a robust network of agency and tech partners – and that includes introducing them to industry-leading agency partners like Amsive," explained Matt Dornfeld, Senior Director, Global Partnerships at Feedonomics. "We're excited and proud to welcome Amsive into the program as we share in the ultimate goal to drive scalable growth for eCommerce businesses."

The partnership between Amsive and Feedonomics is focused on driving omnichannel growth and ROI for retailers across their highest-value target audiences. Rooted in a data-led audience strategy and with the expert support of Feedonomics, this latest certification cements Amsive's commitment to amplifying results for every single client.

"We're thrilled to see Amsive become an Omnichannel Certified Agency Partner with Feedonomics," said Dan Fertig, Vice President, Agency & Technology Partnerships at BigCommerce. "As a BigCommerce Agency Partner, Amsive has continually shown expertise in developing data-driven omnichannel strategies for their clients. Partners like Amsive are invaluable in providing merchants the tools and expertise needed to sell and grow in today's increasingly complex ecommerce landscape."

About Amsive

Amsive is a data-driven performance marketing agency that enhances marketing ROI through innovative customer acquisition and engagement solutions. As a full-service agency, Amsive enables growth by leveraging digital and direct-native expertise, with dedicated teams shaping powerful strategies, creative executions, direct mail, digital marketing, including SEO, paid search, media, and performance measurement. At the core of Amsive's success is Audience Science™, a unique approach to audience building and analysis, channel activation, testing, and measurement, which navigates today's marketing complexity to develop optimal audiences and surpass performance objectives, always focusing on our next best customer. To learn more, visit Amsive.com.

About Feedonomics

Feedonomics unlocks scalable data ingestion, optimization, syndication, and other capabilities with its leading product feed management platform. The flexible platform, full-service support team, and automated order management technology allows Feedonomics to support a variety of data management use cases across numerous industries, including ecommerce, automotive, employment, travel, real estate, and more. Feedonomics has thousands of active clients, integrations with the top ecommerce platforms and systems, and partnerships with industry leaders like TikTok, Amazon, Meta, Google, and Target. For more information, please visit www.feedonomics.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

