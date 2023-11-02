The Democratic Large-Cap Core Fund (DEMZ) Celebrates Its 3-Year Anniversary With Outstanding Performance

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DEMZ, the fund that lets you invest according to your politics, is thrilled to announce the celebration of its three-year anniversary. This significant milestone represents the fund's success and growth in both unique economic and political times.

DEMZ fund logo (PRNewswire)

DEMZ since inception ( 11/2/20 – 11/1/23) has delivered net of fees 2.65% of outperformance versus the S&P 500 SPDR.

Since its launch on Election Day of 2020 (11/2/2020), DEMZ has continued to onsistently provide a diversified investment solution that provides investors the opportunity to invest in only those S&P 500 companies whose political contributions to Democratic Party candidates and political action committees meet or exceed 75% of their total corporate political contributions during an election cycle.

With this commitment to transparency and support we are proud to report:

Key Highlights of DEMZ Fund's Three-Year Journey :

1. **Outstanding Performance**: DEMZ since inception (11/2/2020 – 11/1/2023) has delivered net of fees 2.65% of outperformance versus the S&P 500 SPDR (ticker SPY). This outperformance was achieved in spite of the fact that since inception the fund has not owned any Energy Sector stocks (S&P 500 Energy Sector is up 231.39% for the same time period)

Quarterly Returns

as of 09/30/2023







1 Year Inception Market Price (%) 21.47 10.94





NAV Return (%) 21.65 10.91





The performance quoted represents past performance and does not guarantee future results. Investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when sold or redeemed, may be worth more or less than the original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted.

2. **Diversified Portfolio**: Despite averaging a little over 40 securities, the fund's diversified investment strategy has enabled it to replicate S&P 500 like correlation with S&P like volatility. Since inception, the fund has maintained a correlation statistic of .97 vs. the S&P 500 Total Return, with a standard deviation of 16.68% compared to the index of 15.52%

3. **Superior ESG & Sustainability Characteristics**: DEMZ has also managed to maintain a 5 out of 5 globe rating on sustainability from Morningstar with 0% exposure to the Fossil Fuel Industry, 0% exposure to tobacco, 0% exposure to controversial weapons, and 0% exposure to small arms. Sometimes NOTHING says it all. For more information on Morningstar Global Sustainability Rankings please visit: (https://www.morningstar.com/etfs/xnas/demz/sustainability)

"We are incredibly proud to celebrate our three-year anniversary," said Brian Potts, co-founder of Goods Unite Us, the political data company that powers DEMZ. "This milestone is a testament to our commitment to providing superior data solutions that can be used to power strong financial results for investors. We are excited to continue on this journey."

About DEMZ Mutual Fund:

The Democratic Large Cap Core Fund (ticker: DEMZ) is listed on the NASDAQ Stock Exchange and is designed to track the Democratic Large-Cap Core Index, which was developed by Reflection Asset Management, LLC, the Fund's investment adviser. DEMZ has been designed to attempt to reflect the risk and performance characteristics of the S&P 500.

Diversification does not ensure a profit or guarantee against a loss.

Carefully consider the fund's investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the fund's prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting www.demz.fund or calling (888)-750- DEMZ. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Risk Information

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. There is no guarantee or assurance that the methodology used to create the Index will result in the Fund achieving positive investment returns or outperforming other investment products. The fund is subject to the risks associated with the information technology sector. Such issuers may underperform the market as a whole due to legislative or regulatory changes, adverse market conditions and/or increased competition affecting the Information Technology Sector.

The market price returns are based on the official closing price of an ETF share or, if the official closing price isn't available, the midpoint between the national best bid and national best offer ("NBBO") as of the time the ETF calculates current NAV per share, and do not represent the returns you would receive if you traded shares at other times. NAVs are calculated using prices as of (4:00 PM Eastern Time). For standardized returns and performance data current to the most recent month end visit www.demz.fund.

The fund is distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co, which is not affiliated with Reflection Asset Management, LLC.

For more information about DEMZ please visit www.demz.fund

DEMZ is available through most electronic brokerages and through many investment houses.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jason Britton

Reflection Asset Management

jbritton@reflectionam.com

