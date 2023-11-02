Roundhill Investments Launches Dividend Monarchs ETF (NYSE Arca: KNGS)

KNGS is the first ever U.S. listed ETF to track the performance of S&P Dividend Monarchs Index, an elite group of blue chip U.S. companies that have grown their dividends for 50+ consecutive years.

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundhill Investments, an ETF sponsor focused on innovative financial products, is pleased to announce the launch of the Roundhill S&P Dividend Monarchs ETF (KNGS), which begins trading on the NYSE Arca today.

"The Dividend Monarchs represent the pinnacle of blue-chip resilience and consistency. These companies, having rewarded shareholders with rising dividends for over half a century, exemplify financial fortitude and long-term vision. The KNGS ETF offers investors the opportunity to tap into this elite group, providing both the potential for robust yield and the premium quality associated with enduring blue-chip names," said Dave Mazza, Chief Strategy Officer at Roundhill Investments.

The Dividend Monarchs represent the next evolution in dividend growth indices, having followed a policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 50 years. Companies in the S&P Dividend Monarchs Index have showcased steadfast dividend dedication, with several boasting over 65 years1 of consecutive dividend increases. Renowned names like Procter & Gamble, 3M, and Coca Cola highlight the blue-chip nature of the index constituents.

The long-standing history of dividend payouts from these firms underscores their financial strength and resilient business models. They have successfully weathered economic challenges, market pullbacks, wars, and various other market shocks, all whilst continuing to deliver for shareholders.

"S&P Dow Jones Indices has decades of experience developing indices that track dividend growth companies. Launched in early 2023, the S&P Dividend Monarchs are an elite group of companies that have grown their dividends for a minimum of fifty consecutive years. We are very pleased that Roundhill Investments has licensed our index for their new exchange-traded fund," said Rupert Watts, S&P DJI's Head of Factors and Dividends.

As of October 2023, the S&P Dividend Monarchs Index yielded 3.51%, above that of its dividend growth peers and broad market benchmarks.2 The KNGS ETF plans to pay distributions on a quarterly basis.

The fund's top holdings at launch include:

HOLDINGS % WEIGHTING Leggett & Platt Inc 4.9 % 3M Co 4.9 % Federal Realty Investment Trust 4.9 % Black Hills Corp 4.8 % Stanley Black & Decker Inc 4.0 % Sonoco Products Co 3.9 % Target Corp 3.9 % Kimberly-Clark Corp 3.8 % AbbVie Inc 3.8 % Kenvue Inc 3.7 % Holdings are subject to change

About Roundhill Investments:

Roundhill Investments is a registered investment adviser focused on offering innovative financial products designed to offer exposure to investment themes that appeal to the next generation of investors. To learn more about the company, please visit roundhillinvestments.com.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risk, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the KNGS ETF please call 1-877-220-7649 or visit the website at https:// www.roundhillinvestments.com/etf/kngs/. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing. Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Investing in dividend-paying stocks involves the risk that such stocks may fall out of favor with investors and underperform the broader market. Companies that issue dividend-paying stocks are not required to pay or continue paying dividends on such stocks. It is possible that issuers of the stocks held by the Fund will not declare dividends in the future or will reduce or eliminate the payment of dividends (including reducing or eliminating anticipated accelerations or increases in the payment of dividends) in the future. Investments made in small and mid-capitalization companies may be more volatile and less liquid due to limited resources or product lines and more sensitive to economic factors. Fund investments will be concentrated in an industry or group of industries, and the value of Fund shares may risk and fall more than diversified funds. Foreign investing involves social and political instability, market illiquidity, exchange-rate fluctuation, high volatility and limited regulation risks. Emerging markets may be more volatile and less liquid than more developed markets and therefore may involve greater risks. Depository Receipts involve risks similar to those associated investments in foreign securities, but may not provide a return that corresponds precisely with that of the underlying shares. Please see the prospectus for details of these and other risks. The fund is passively managed and attempts to mirror the composition and performance of the S&P Dividend Monarchs Index. The Fund's returns may not match due to expenses incurred by the Fund or lack of precise correlation with the index.

Roundhill Financial Inc. serves as the investment advisor. The Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC which is not affiliated with Roundhill Financial Inc., U.S. Bank, or any of their affiliates.

The S&P Dividend Monarchs Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates ("S&P DJI") and has been licensed for use by Roundhill Investments Inc. S&P®, S&P 500®, Dividend Aristocrats® and Dividend Monarchs™ are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones") and has been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones Indices; and these trademarks have been licensed for use by S&P DJI and sublicensed for certain purposes by Roundhill Investments Inc. The Roundhill S&P Dividend Monarchs ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P DJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates, and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the S&P Dividend Monarchs Index.

1 Source: Dividend.com, Roundhill Investments as of 10/11/2023.

2 Source: Bloomberg, as of October 31, 2023. Past performance is not indicative of future results. You cannot invest directly in an index. Index performance does not represent actual fund or portfolio performance. A fund or portfolio may differ significantly from the securities included in the index. Index performance assumes reinvestment of dividends but does not reflect any management fees, transaction costs, brokerage commissions on transactions. Such fees, expense and commissions would reduce returns. Note: Index Dividend Yield is Index Estimated Dividend Yield which is defined as Estimated Dividends FY1 divided by last price. The Index Dividend Yield was calculated on October 31, 2023.

