SALON PERFECT LAUNCHES NO-RINSE MAKEUP MELT BRUSH CLEANER. FINALLY, A SOLUTION TO THE TEDIOUS TASK OF CLEANING MAKEUP BRUSHES!

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Salon Perfect, an American International Industries brand, known for making salon-quality beauty products accessible to all, unveils a professional-grade, game-changing makeup brush cleaner, expanding the brand's portfolio into the cosmetic accessories category at Walmart.

SP No-Rinse Makeup Melt Brush Cleaner (PRNewswire)

Just like your skin, makeup brushes need to be cleansed regularly. But cleaning brushes can be a tedious chore, so we may not be doing it as much as we should. Not only does routine cleansing keep bacteria at bay, it prolongs the life and performance of brushes for better color pay-off and makeup application.

Now there's a time-saving solution from Salon Perfect to take the bore out of the chore. Approved by makeup artists for its deep cleansing action and fast-dry time, No-Rinse Makeup Melt Brush Cleaner thoroughly removes makeup, bacteria, buildup, oil, and dirt in minutes! No residue, no rinsing, no water needed. Perfect for synthetic or natural bristles, the vegan, cruelty-free and paraben-free formula leaves the brushes immaculately clean and softly rose-scented.

The Brush Cleansing Starter Kit is the sustainable way to bring your brushes back to life without wasting a ton of paper towels or soiling your favorite hand towel. A bundle of value for only $9.98, the 3-piece kit contains a trial size (1 fluid oz.) of No Rinse Makeup Melt Brush Cleaner, an ultra-soft microfiber towel and a tin container for the solution. The full-size of No-Rinse Makeup Melt Brush Cleaner is affordably-priced at only $6.98 for a 6.5 oz. bottle of the high-performance formula.

Effortless to use, just pour, dip and swirl. Pour a small amount of Makeup Melt Brush Cleaner into the tin (a little goes a long way!) and dip the tip of the brush into the solution. Remove immediately, allowing the formula to naturally make its way up the bristles and saturate the brush. Then swirl around on the microfiber towel to wipe clean. Shape, air-dry in minutes and the brush is ready to use.

Available at Walmart stores nationwide and Walmart.com.

About Salon Perfect

We are a brand built on the belief that everyone deserves professional quality beauty products without the premium price tag. Our innovative and trend-driven products have been known for over 20 years to inspire creativity and self-expression.

Salon Perfect (PRNewsfoto/AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL INDUSTRIES) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL INDUSTRIES