BlueTriton Brands Appoints Joey Bergstein as Chief Executive Officer

A seasoned CEO, Bergstein brings over 30 years of experience building and leading consumer packaged goods companies driven by a focus on innovation, sustainability and community impact

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueTriton Brands, Inc. ("BlueTriton" or the "Company"), a North American provider of trusted, responsibly sourced water brands, announced its Board of Directors has appointed Joey Bergstein as Chief Executive Officer, effective November 28, 2023.

Bergstein joins BlueTriton from The Sabra Dipping Company ("Sabra"), where he has served as President and CEO since 2021. Together with the Sabra Team, he positioned Sabra for continued growth by resetting operations, strengthening food safety and quality, improving operational effectiveness, advancing innovation and sustainability, and empowering a committed and passionate team.

"I have spent my career helping build great businesses—and helping those businesses make a meaningful difference in the world. I'm honored to bring my experience to bear at BlueTriton, where we are working to build a better water company and be a force for good," said Bergstein. "We have an amazing responsibility to help conserve, protect, and responsibly package our natural resources for the long-term, while providing healthy hydration to millions. I am excited for the next chapter of BlueTriton and look forward to building on our foundation and positioning it for long-term growth and success."

Prior to Sabra, Bergstein served as CEO at Seventh Generation, a leading US brand of bio-based household and personal care products, where he was instrumental in helping the organization grow its revenue, profitability, footprint, and impact as a sustainability leader. Bergstein began his career with a decade at Procter & Gamble followed by leadership roles at Molson and Diageo.

"With more than 30 years of experience building and leading iconic consumer goods brands focused on sustainability, governance, and corporate culture, Joey embodies what it means to be a purpose-driven CEO," said Dean Metropoulos, Chairman of BlueTriton's Board of Directors. "His ability to help companies achieve commercial success while making a meaningful difference in the world is perfectly aligned with BlueTriton's leadership priorities and principles."

"Joey has a proven ability to enhance businesses by establishing a clear strategy, building trust, and driving results for stakeholders," added Kimberly D. Reed, Partner at One Rock Capital Partners and a member of BlueTriton's Board of Directors. "The combination of his background leading sustainability-focused brands and his expertise in the consumer and beverage space makes him the ideal leader for BlueTriton as we look to differentiate ourselves within the category and continue to grow."

About BlueTriton Brands:

BlueTriton Brands offers an extensive portfolio of highly recognizable, responsibly sourced, and responsibly packaged spring water, purified water and water beverage brands including Poland Spring® Brand, Deer Park® Brand, Ozarka® Brand, Ice Mountain® Brand, Zephyrhills® Brand, Arrowhead® Brand, Origin™ Natural Spring Water, Saratoga® Spring Water, AC+ION® Alkaline Water, Pure Life® Purified Water, B'EAU® Marine Collagen Water Beverage, Splash Blast® Flavored Water Beverage and Splash Fizz® Fruit Flavored Sparkling Water Beverage. BlueTriton Brands also owns and operates ReadyRefresh®, a customizable water and beverage delivery service that has been certified as a CarbonNeutral® business.

Based in Stamford, Connecticut, BlueTriton Brands and its affiliates in the United States and Canada employ over 7,000 employees. BlueTriton Brands manages resources for long-term sustainability and helps to safeguard more than 20,000 acres of land surrounding its springs and watersheds in the U.S. and Canada. The Company has 28 production facilities across the United States, 13 of which are Alliance for Water Stewardship ("AWS") certified across 12 sites, with eight of the certified facilities being AWS Platinum, the highest-level certification.

