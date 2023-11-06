HOT POCKETS® IS TURNING UP THE HEAT AND ASKING PEOPLE TO CHILL THIS SEASON

Agree to chill over the thermostat - and enter for a chance to win $500 and one month of free HOT POCKETS.

SOLON, Ohio, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dads' obsession with the thermostat is legendary. Change the temperature even one degree, and dad — or another thermostat-obsessed family member — will sense it. Don't complain, or you'll be told to just grab a sweater. Which is why this holiday season, HOT POCKETS is turning up the heat and asking everyone to chill.

Now through Dec. 15, those who need a break from the battle can enter online at www.hotpockets.com/turnuptheheat for a chance to have HOT POCKETS convince dad—or the person with thermostat-driven Dad vibes in their lives—to chill . Lucky winners will get $500 and one month of free HOT POCKETS.

A recent survey sponsored by Hot Pockets and conducted by Wakefield Research found that 55% of parents have disagreements with their children over the thermostat. Of those parents, 83% said their kids have changed the thermostat against their wishes. In fact, 220 million TikTok views with more than 352K engagements paint a vivid picture—strongly-worded notes, plexiglass lockboxes, security cameras, and thermostats that were secreted away to locked rooms.

"The cultural conversation around dad's obsession with the thermostat is constant," said Bryan Waddell, Brand Marketing Manager, HOT POCKETS. "HOT POCKETS is paying people to put away their strongly-worded notes in exchange for some help with the heating bill, or some enjoyment, this holiday season."

HOT POCKETS are the unexpectedly hot snack that helps you refuel with mouthwatering meats and melty cheese stuffed in a delicious crispy crust. To learn more, visit https://www.goodnes.com/hot-pockets or follow @hotpockets on all your favorite social media.

How to Enter for a Chance to Win

Starting on Monday, November 6 through Friday, December 15 at 11:59 p.m. ET, fans can enter online at www.hotpockets.com/turnuptheheat for a chance to win.

Nestlé USA

Nestlé USA is committed to unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come. The company's food and beverage portfolio includes some of the most recognizable brands in the United States including Coffee mate, DiGiorno and Nestlé Toll House as well as category disruptors such as Sweet Earth, and are in nearly every home in the country. Nestlé USA also boasts the largest coffee portfolio in the U.S., including Nescafé and Nestlé Starbucks Coffee. Nestlé USA is part of Nestlé S.A. headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland — the world's largest food and beverage company, which has been named among "The World's Most Admired Food Companies" by Fortune magazine for twenty-five consecutive years. For more information, visit nestleusa.com.

About Wakefield Research

Wakefield Research (www.wakefieldresearch.com) is a leading, independent provider of quantitative, qualitative, and hybrid market research. Wakefield Research supports the world's most prominent brands and agencies, including 50 of the Fortune 100, in more than 90 countries. Our work regularly appears in top-tier media.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. and D.C., 18 years or older (or 19+ for AL & NE, 21+ for MS). Sweepstakes begins 11/6/23 at 12:00 AM ET and ends 12/15/23 at 11:59 PM (ET). Odds of winning depend on number of entries received. For entry information, Official Rules and prize descriptions go to www.hotpockets.com/turnuptheheat. Sponsor: Nestlé USA, Inc., 1812 N. Moore Street, Arlington, VA 22209.

