Three Swiss Brands introduce the Extraordinary Jacket

ZURICH, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a celebration of Innovation and Swiss identity three of Switzerland's innovative brands have joined forces to create a jacket that is not only extraordinary in its ability to keep the wearer warm but also proudly Swiss. Nespresso, Mammut, and HeiQ have collaborated to design the Extraordinary Jacket, a unique garment in the outdoor apparel industry.

The Extraordinary Jacket in its natural environment (PRNewswire)

The Extraordinary Jacket is a testament to Swiss design and innovation. Mammut's super-light Ajungilak® insulation now incorporates HeiQ XReflex technology powered by Xefco, which contains part of the aluminum from recycled Nespresso capsules.

Being up in the mountains comes with significant temperature drops. Mammut, HeiQ and Nespresso have cocreated this high-performance insulation jacket that delivers superior heat retention while being perfectly breathable, so one can enjoy more time above the tree line.

What makes the Extraordinary Jacket genuinely extraordinary is its ability to retain 20% more heat than a conventional insulation jacket of similar thickness. The innovative HeiQ XReflex 3D aluminized scrim layer reflects the body's heat radiation within the insulation layers, so the wearer doesn't have to produce more energy to stay warm, resulting in effortless comfort even in harsh and demanding conditions.

The jacket is now available on Mammut.com and selected Mammut stores in EMEA, North America, China, and Japan. You can also find it on Nespresso's Swiss e-commerce website.

Resource-Efficient Innovation: Could this idea be any more Swiss?

Nespresso's Switzerland Head of Marketing and Sustainability, Irene Balascas is excited about the collaboration. "We are proud to contribute to this innovative project and bring another product highlighting the resource-efficiency of aluminum capsules once again as we already did in previous collaborations with equally renowned brands."

"We are thrilled to be a part of this unique three-party collaboration that celebrates all-Swiss innovation," said Nic Brandenberger, CMO of Mammut. "By using aluminum from used Nespresso capsules into Mammut outerwear, using HeiQ XReflex technology, we are providing our customers with superior temperature regulation-performance with less weight/volume."

For Carlo Centonze, CEO of HeiQ Group, "the Extraordinary Jacket is a symbol of HeiQ's promise to deliver "Swiss Tech Inside". Suddenly, the aluminum from recycled capsules becomes raw material for HeiQ XReflex, to power up a new outdoor jacket made by Mammut, as proof that the same coffee can make you warm more than once. We hope you enjoy the result of this project as much as we do."

And the result is what happens when three of Switzerland's innovative brands unite with a common purpose. The outcome is nothing short of Extraordinary.

About Mammut:

Mammut is a Swiss outdoor company founded in 1862 that offers mountain sports enthusiasts worldwide high-quality products and unique brand experiences. For over 160 years, the world's leading premium brand has stood for safety and pioneering innovation. Mammut products combine functionality and performance with contemporary design. With its combination of hard goods, footwear, and clothing, Mammut is one the leading head-to-toe suppliers in the outdoor market. Mammut Sports Group AG is active in around 40 countries and employs approx. 800 people. More info on www.mammut.com.

About Nestlé Nespresso S.A.

Nestlé Nespresso S.A. is the pioneer and reference for high-quality portioned coffee. The company works with more than 150,000 farmers in 18 countries through its AAA Sustainable QualityTM Program to embed sustainability practices on farms and their surrounding landscapes. Launched in 2003 in collaboration with the NGO Rainforest Alliance, the program helps to improve the yield and quality of harvests, ensuring a sustainable supply of high-quality coffee while improving the livelihoods of farmers and their communities.

In 2022, Nespresso achieved B Corp™ certification - joining an international movement of over 7'300 purpose-led businesses that meet B Corp's high standards of social and environmental responsibility and transparency.

Since 1991, Nespresso has been implementing a robust recycling system. In Switzerland, used Nespresso aluminum capsules can be returned to more than 3,700 municipal collection points, Nespresso boutiques and Nespresso business partners. Nespresso also offers a free "Recycling at Home" service in collaboration with the Swiss Post – which allows customers to put their used Nespresso capsules in a specially-designed recycling bag and deposit them in the mailbox so that they can be picked up free of charge by the mail courier on their next tour. In Switzerland, more than half (72% - B2C) of Nespresso's capsules are recycled.

Headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland, Nespresso operates in 83 markets and has over 14,000 employees. In 2022, it operated a global retail network of 791 boutiques. For more information, visit Nespresso's corporate website: www.nestle-nespresso.com.

About HeiQ:

HeiQ was founded in 2005 as a spin-off from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich (ETH) and is listed on the London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON:HEIQ). HeiQ is a leader in textile and materials innovation creating some of the most effective, durable, and high-performance technologies on the market today. HeiQ strives to improve the lives of billions of people through pioneering textiles and materials innovation. Combining three areas of expertise – scientific research, specialty materials manufacturing, and consumer ingredient branding – HeiQ is the ideal innovation partner to create differentiating and sustainable products and capture the added value at the point of sale. With its 14 offices, 7 manufacturing sites, and 7 R&D hubs, HeiQ today employs 230 professionals. It has a total capacity of 45'000 tons of specialty chemicals per year and serves over 1'000 industrial customers in over 60 countries. Today, HeiQ's consumer goods and medical devices can be found in 56 countries. For more information, visit www.heiq.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2264072/HeiQ_Mammut_Nespresso_Jacket.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2259729/HeiQ_Mammut_Nespresso_Logo.jpg

Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HeiQ, in collaboration with Nespresso and Mammut