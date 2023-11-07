Amerijet Completes Second CEIV Pharma Re-Certification

MIAMI, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amerijet International Airlines, a leading provider of global air cargo services, is proud to announce the successful completion of its second IATA CEIV Pharma recertification. This achievement underscores Amerijet's unwavering commitment to the safe and efficient handling of temperature-controlled healthcare and life science products.

IATA's CEIV Pharma certification is independently validated and ensures that all certified stakeholders meet or exceed the global standards set forth by IATA Temperature Control Regulations (TCR), European Union Good Distribution Practices (EU GDP), World Health Organization (WHO) and the United States Pharmacopeia Standards (USP).

"We are thrilled to have achieved our second IATA CEIV Pharma recertification," said Chris Mazzeo, Amerijet's VP of Global Operations. "This accomplishment reaffirms our dedication to excellence in the handling of temperature-sensitive healthcare and life science products. We understand the critical importance of maintaining the integrity and safety of these products, especially in today's global healthcare landscape."

To achieve the IATA CEIV Pharma recertification, Amerijet underwent a rigorous assessment of its facilities, processes, and staff training to ensure compliance with IATA's stringent standards. This recertification demonstrates Amerijet's ability to handle pharmaceutical and healthcare shipments with precision, adherence to temperature requirements, and compliance with regulatory guidelines.

"Amerijet remains committed to staying at the forefront of industry best practices, and this recertification is a testament to that commitment. We will continue to invest in the training and development of our staff, the enhancement of our facilities, and the optimization of our processes to provide the highest level of service to our valued clients," added Eric Wilson, Chief Commercial Officer for Amerijet.

In 2017, Amerijet became the inaugural U.S.-based all-cargo airline to receive the prestigious CEIV-Pharma certification. This certification not only sets us apart as a trusted carrier for pharmaceutical goods but also contributes to the overall safety and integrity of the supply chain for these critical products. It's essential for companies like Amerijet to continue upholding such certifications to support the healthcare industry's needs effectively.

With nearly 50 years of experience in the air cargo industry, Amerijet operates its dedicated fleet of freighters from its primary hub at the Miami International Airport to destinations throughout the Caribbean, Mexico, the Americas and Europe. The company provides approximately 425 million ATKs (Available Tonne Kilometers) of freighter capacity throughout its scheduled service region annually. Amerijet's portfolio of worldwide scheduled as well as long and short-term contracted charter services provides seamless and transparent transportation solutions for a variety of customers across many industries.

Amerijet's primary hub, located at the Miami International Airport, consists of 360,000 square feet (33,500 square meters) of warehouse space, and a 40,000 square-foot (3,700 square meters) perishable handling center. The Amerijet facility is the most modern cargo warehouse at the airport. The integrated import/export warehouse features automated freight weighing and dimensioning stations, ULD management, and by-pass roller systems to maximize handling efficiencies. Advanced monitoring procedures, real-time shipment alerts and cargo tracking provide end-to-end visibility of every shipment.

