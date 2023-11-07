Brillio Collaborates with Microsoft to Build Innovative Industry Solutions Using Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service

EDISON, N.J., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brillio, a leading digital transformation services and solutions provider, today announced that it is collaborating with Microsoft to co-develop cutting-edge industry and horizontal solutions using the power of Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service.

Combining Brillio's extensive industry and digital expertise with Microsoft's AI and analytics platforms, these intelligent solutions ─ to be offered via the Microsoft Azure Marketplace ─ will enable organizations across various industries, including healthcare, life sciences, retail, consumer packaged goods, banking, financial services, and insurance, to transform business models, accelerate innovation, and unlock new growth opportunities.

This announcement expands the close relationship between the two companies dating back to Brillio's inception in 2014. Since then, the two companies have collaborated extensively on developing cutting-edge enterprise products and solutions to help Fortune 1000 enterprises become digital-first businesses.

As part of the collaboration, Brillio will integrate Azure OpenAI Service with its own suite of pre-built AI industry solutions and intellectual properties to offer a wide range of generative AI solutions spanning assessment and advisory services, governance, risk and compliance assessment, and many other areas. Brillio has already commenced work on solutions to accelerate and optimize claims processing, intelligent search, investment strategies, financial modeling, and so on.

"Our 360-degree collaboration with Microsoft reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation and client value creation," said Raj Mamodia, Chief Executive Officer of Brillio. "It positions Brillio as the go-to partner for clients seeking to infuse the power of AI into their businesses. With our specialized digital capabilities and focus, we aim to lead the way in delivering generative AI-driven transformations at scale. By deeply using Microsoft's AI capabilities, we look forward to creating cutting-edge solutions that personalize experiences, optimize operations, and create new possibilities. Together, we will use AI to pave the way for a more intelligent and efficient world."

"Brillio is focused on developing industry-specific and horizontal solutions to harness the full potential of Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service," said Jim Lee, Vice President, Americas Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft. "We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Brillio as they deliver the full value of GenAI and uphold our shared commitment to customer success."

As a Microsoft Managed Solution Partner (MSP), Brillio has gained recognition as an early adopter and leader in advanced data analytics, responsible AI frameworks, and large language models (LLMs). A case in point is Brillio's proprietary virtual assistant, an LLM-powered chatbot that enhances customer experiences and streamlines customer support services across industries, utilizing its capabilities for summarization, Q&A, and rapid information retrieval. Additionally, Brillio's AI-enabled business intelligence (BI) solution harnesses generative AI's language processing capabilities, offering instant access to real-time business insights through natural language queries.

About Brillio

Brillio is one of the fastest growing digital technology service providers and the partner of choice for many Fortune 1000 companies seeking to turn disruptions into competitive advantages through innovative digital adoption. We help clients harness the transformative potential of the four superpowers of technology: cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI) and mobility. Born digital in 2014, we apply our expertise in customer experience solutions, data analytics and AI, digital infrastructure and security, and platform and product engineering to help clients quickly innovate for growth, create digital products, build service platforms, and drive smarter, data-driven performance. With 17 locations across the U.S., the UK, Romania, Canada, Mexico and India, our growing global workforce of nearly 6,000 Brillians blends the latest technology and design thinking with digital fluency to solve complex business problems and drive competitive differentiation for our clients. Brillio was certified by Great Place to Work in 2021, 2022 and 2023. Learn more at www.Brillio.com. Follow Us: @BrillioGlobal.

