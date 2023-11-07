EpicQuest Education's Davis College Announces Two New Agreements

EEIQ is Committed to its Mission of Internalization which Expands its Academic Programming and Bolsters Enrollment

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ: EEIQ), ("EpicQuest Education", "EEIQ" or the "Company"), a provider of comprehensive education solutions for domestic and international students seeking college and university degrees in the US, Canada and the UK, today announced that Davis College recently entered into two agreements signed in October, an Articulation Agreement with Cambie College, located in Vancouver, Canada, and a Memorandum of Understanding with Universidad Isidro Fabelo de Toluca S.C., located in Toluca, Mexico. The two agreements further Davis College's goals of student choice as well as the internationalization of its student life and academic programming.

EEIQ's growth plan with its distinct focus on international recruiting can lead to sustainable financial results.

"We are pleased to have entered into these agreements since they are vital to our core mission of internationalization while providing students with optimal flexibility in pursuing their career goals," commented Diane Brunner, President of Davis College. "The agreement with Cambie College provides a seamless transfer for Cambie students looking to further their education. Our potential collaboration with UIFT dovetails with our healthcare career training which is a major focus at Davis College. Although some students nationwide are foregoing the college experience, our career training programming and academic partnerships with prominent educational institutions help to expand students' options in today's job market."

The Articulation Agreement between Davis College ("Davis") and Cambie College ("Cambie") creates a transfer pathway from Cambie to Davis by facilitating the transfer of credits from Cambie for its students to enroll in Davis' Associate degree programs. The agreement is expected to facilitate flexibility and educational opportunities for students and increase enrollment for both Davis and Cambie.

The Memorandum of Understanding between Davis and Universidad Isidro Fabelo de Toluca S.C. is intended to develop mutual engagement in academic collaboration and cooperation projects such as: the exchange of faculty and students; participation in conferences and seminars; the exchange of research materials; and, to explore language and other potential program collaborations.

EpicQuest Education believes that its collaborative programs for Davis College and EduGlobal College, its two owned and operated colleges, are a key element of its internationalization strategy to expand its academic programming and recruiting. The Company believes that this strategy provides enhanced globalized learning and enriched multicultural experiences that can help students reach their full potential and better prepare them for careers in the global economy. Further, EEIQ's strategic growth plan of internationalization which focuses on international recruiting has increased its student enrollment in recent periods which can lead to strong and sustainable financial results.

About Cambie College

Cambie College, located in Vancouver, Canada, provides a curriculum that includes a full range of business-related programs designed specifically to address an ever-changing world and cater to the needs of society. The institution is certified by the Private Training Institute Branch of British Columbia (PTIB) and holds a Designated Learning Institution number. The college is accredited with Education Quality Assurance EQA Certification. For more information, please visit https://www.cambiecollege.com/.

About Universidad Isidro Fabelo de Toluca S.C.

Universidad Isidro Fabelo de Toluca S.C., located in Toluca, Mexico, promotes quality training through research and education by offering advanced studies in the area of health. It is Mexico's first health university and has the goals of academic excellence as well as the promotion of scientific research and the exchange of professional experiences at a national and international level. For more information, please visit https://unsa.mx/.

About Davis College

Davis College was founded in 1858 and is a private career-training college located in Toledo, Ohio. Davis College offers a specialized professional career training curriculum in numerous fields, and its mission is to provide marketable skills that enhance the employability of its graduates. Davis College offers coursework flexibility to ensure program success as well as externship opportunities that provide its student population with real-world skill sets prior to graduation. In addition to its offering a four-year Bachelor of Science in Business degree, expected to begin in the Fall of 2023, Davis College has agreements with several four-year US universities for 'transfer pathways' that pave the way for its associate degree students to gain admission with the ability to transfer earned course credits. Davis College is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission and the Ohio State Board of Career Colleges and Schools with programs authorized by the Ohio Board of Higher Education. For more information, please visit www.daviscollege.edu/ .

About EpicQuest Education Group International Limited

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited ("EpicQuest Education" or the "Company") provides comprehensive education solutions for domestic and international students seeking university and college degrees in the US, Canada and the UK. The Company owns and operates EduGlobal College, based in British Columbia, Canada, which focuses on English proficiency educational programming for students pursuing academic degrees. The Company operates and is a 70% owner of Davis College, a career training college located in Toledo, Ohio. In addition, the Company has a recruiting relationship with the Miami University Regional campuses, where it maintains residential facilities, a full-service cafeteria, recreational facilities, shuttle buses and an office for the regional campuses that provides study abroad and post-study services for its students; these facilities are not owned, maintained, operated or are a part of Miami University. The Company is also a recruiting agent for the University of the West of Scotland (through The Education Group (London) Ltd) and Coventry University, both of which are located in the UK. For more information, please visit www.epicquesteducation.com/ .

