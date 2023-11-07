myQ Smart Garage Video Keypad Wins Good Housekeeping's 2023 Home Reno Award

OAK BROOK, Ill., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chamberlain Group, the trusted leader in smart access solutions, is proud to announce its latest smart home innovation - the myQ Smart Garage® Video Keypad - has been honored with the coveted Good Housekeeping 2023 Home Reno Award. Since its 2023 spring debut, the myQ Smart Garage Video Keypad has fast become a smart home must-have. And, according to Good Housekeeping, it's a product that will help you nail your next home improvement project.

A simple to install smart home upgrade, the Smart Garage Video Keypad replaces your old garage keypad (numeric pad mounted outside garage door) so you can SEE and CONTROL who opens your home's busiest entryway. This innovative device includes a high-definition camera to help enhance the security of your home while empowering you to effortlessly manage access. It works with the highly rated (and free!) myQ app, where you can create and manage personalized PIN codes, set limits on days and times when codes can be used, get notifications when the garage is accessed, and be alerted when someone or something is detected in your driveway. No more worrying about lost keys or unauthorized entries -- with the myQ Smart Garage Video Keypad you are in control.

"The garage is the primary entry point for tens of millions of Americans — no surprise given that the space is attached to the home in so many cases. So, it was only a matter of time before we started seeing video keypads for the space, akin to the video doorbells that have become ubiquitous at front doors in the last decade," said Dan DiClerico, Director of Home Improvement & Outdoor at the Good Housekeeping Institute. "Setup was straightforward. We also liked that if you pair the myQ Video Keypad with a myQ Connected Garage Door Opener (like the Chamberlain Secure View that won a 2022 Home Reno Award) you can let visitors in by opening the garage door remotely through the myQ app."

The myQ Smart Garage Video Keypad is compatible with LiftMaster, Chamberlain, and Craftsman garage door openers installed after 1993 that use photoelectronic sensors. Unlock even more features when you pair it with a myQ Connected Garage Door Opener, including the ability to open/close your garage door from anywhere and the ability to turn your garage into a secure package delivery drop-off location to outsmart porch pirates. Most homeowners already have a smart garage door opener and do not realize it. Simply download the myQ app and tap "Check Compatibility" to quickly find out.

Key features of the myQ Smart Garage Video Keypad:

Personalize Access: Enhance the safety of your home, while making it easy to get in. Create unique PIN codes and schedule access for family, guests and service providers with your myQ app – anytime, from anywhere.

Visual Confirmations: Get peace of mind by seeing that your loved ones have arrived home safe. The built-in camera quickly detects motion and provides an ultra-wide 160º field-of-view around the garage so you know who is coming and going. Additional features like Person Detection, rich notifications and video storage can be accessed through a Get peace of mind by seeing that your loved ones have arrived home safe. The built-in camera quickly detects motion and provides an ultra-wide 160º field-of-view around the garage so you know who is coming and going. Additional features like Person Detection, rich notifications and video storage can be accessed through a Video Subscription Plan , which is free for the first 30 days.

Meaningful Notifications: Get real-time alerts when PIN codes have been used. Reliable myQ notifications take the place of forgetful texts and eliminate any worries around the kids getting home safely.

2-Way Audio: Visitors can use the call button on the Smart Garage Video Keypad to make calls just like a video doorbell. When homeowners receive a myQ notification that someone is calling, they can access a live video stream and communicate with the caller using the device's two-way communication.

"This recognition by Good Housekeeping is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering innovative, user-friendly smart home solutions that will improve the home," said Brendan Lyons, Chamberlain Group's Senior Vice President, Residential Business. "The Smart Garage Video Keypad is an essential addition for anyone planning a home improvement project or just looking to enhance the security of their home."

The award selection process was run by home building and engineering experts through the Good Housekeeping Institute Home Improvement & Outdoor Lab, a trusted resource for millions of homeowners looking to make their homes more beautiful, functional, safe and efficient. The myQ Smart Garage Video Keypad underwent months of rigorous testing to be considered for the Home Reno Award, including performance-based lab tests and in-home consumer reviews. Through more than 5,000 testing hours, Good Housekeeping experts and consumer testers took a close look at the scores of submissions that poured into the Home Improvement & Outdoor Lab. Only products that truly make the home better — whether easier to operate, more energy-efficient, safer, more stylish or some combination of them all — earned a place on the Home Reno Award's list of winners.

The full list of 2023 categories and winners of the Good Housekeeping Home Reno Awards can be found here: https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/renovation/a44870187/home-renovation-awards-2023

The myQ Smart Garage Video Keypad is available for purchase at leading home improvement and retailers including Amazon.com, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, The Home Depot, and Lowe's. To learn more about the myQ Smart Garage Control and other myQ smart home access devices, please visit myQ.com.

