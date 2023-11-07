UL Solutions Empowers Alarm Monitoring Centers to Help Advance Public Safety with New Certification Program

With its new service, UL Solutions will evaluate security alarm monitoring centers that help assist public safety professionals in prioritizing calls for service.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, today announced its new service, the UL Solutions Alarm Validation Scoring Certification Program, that helps security alarm monitoring centers in the United States improve communication with public safety professionals, such as law enforcement agencies and emergency response operators. The new certification program resulted from a collaboration between the security monitoring industry, public safety professionals and UL Solutions with the goal of enhancing security alarm notifications and information.

UL Solutions can now evaluate monitoring centers against requirements in The Monitoring Association's (TMA) voluntary standard ANSI/TMA-AVS-01 2023, Alarm Validation Scoring Standard. This standard includes an alarm scoring or classification metric designed to streamline communication between monitoring centers and public safety professionals, leading to better prioritization of calls. The new UL Solutions certification program uses the alarm scoring system as defined in the standard.

"The move toward industry-wide standardization of security alarm notifications and response processes supports collaboration and efficiency between monitoring centers and public safety professionals," said Karine Johnfroe, vice president and general manager of the Built Environment group at UL Solutions. "We work closely with The Monitoring Association and industry stakeholders to understand their needs and help address safety-critical challenges. UL Solutions' new program empowers monitoring centers to demonstrate they are aligned with industry best practices for security alarm response procedures, which play an essential role in the success of public safety professionals throughout the United States."

UL Solutions' new program includes a self-assessment, ongoing compliance management, and an audit of the monitoring facility's alarm notification, validation and response processes.

The ANSI/TMA-AVS-01 standard provides an industry-first alarm scoring or classification metric for intrusions detected by security alarm systems. It assists public safety professionals with resource allocation and prioritization of calls for service.

Alarm Level 0 – No call for service

Alarm Level 1 – Call for service with no other information

Alarm Level 2 – Call for service with proof of or a high probability that a person or persons are present at the alarm site

Alarm Level 3 – Call for service knowing a person or persons are present at the alarm site and an apparent threat to property

Alarm Level 4 – Call for service knowing a person or persons are present at the alarm site and an apparent threat to life

"The Monitoring Association brought together a wide section of stakeholders from the security monitoring industry, including UL Solutions and public safety professionals, to develop an ANSI standard that provides a standardized alarm validation score or classification metric for intrusion detected by security alarm systems. The score will assist law enforcement with resource allocation and call for service prioritization," said Celia Besore, CEO of The Monitoring Association. "UL Solutions will help alarm monitoring centers demonstrate their commitment to this industry-wide collaboration that can enhance notifications and provide public safety professionals with critical information."

