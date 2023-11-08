The Bulleit Limitless Lounge: Bulleit Frontier Whiskey reimagines what a bar can be with an immersive experience fusing art and technology

The Bulleit Limitless Lounge: Bulleit Frontier Whiskey reimagines what a bar can be with an immersive experience fusing art and technology

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bulleit Frontier Whiskey opened up a new chapter of the Bulleit Pioneer Project last night with the Bulleit Limitless Lounge; a multisensory immersive bar experience in Downtown LA. The Pioneer Project is Bulleit's multi-year commitment to championing and amplifying those breaking new ground in culture.

Bulleit Limitless Lounge (PRNewswire)

The Bulleit Limitless Lounge reimagines what a bar could be by uniting art, design, cocktails, music, and precision projection mapping technology to create a physical space where the walls, furniture, and floor change from one breathtaking scene to another while guests sip on cocktails designed to accompany and accentuate the visual experience.

This act is the latest experiential manifestation of Bulleit's Frontier Spirit which it defines as "the heart to push past what is, in pursuit of what could be". The experience invites guests to push past their understanding of what a bar is and could be through four dynamic, immersive scenes created to spark inspiration and wonder.

Collaborating with modern pioneers

To create the four scenes which span Nature, Art, Music, and Imagination, Bulleit partnered with the immersive media artists at Optical Animal, who specialize in designing and implementing digital experiences that facilitate meaningful human interactions and push the potential of technology in art.

Optical Animal created the audio/visual experience by combining a variety of visual styles and a richly textured soundscape and also brought on a plethora of creative collaborators, including Emmy Award-winning artist, illustrator, and animator Mike Perry, and the renowned muralist duo boogieREZ, among others. UnitedMasters duo Bronze Whale was also tapped to contribute an original track for the Music scene, and American Forests, one of Bulleit's key partners, served as a key contributor to the Nature scene.

Guests experiencing the Bulleit Limitless Lounge were treated to a selection of cocktails created by mixologist Crystal Mendoza. Each of her four creations was inspired by elements shown in the scenes.

Unlocking inspiration

The Nature Scene sees a hyper-real luminescent forest grow slowly before surrounding the entire space. As the scene progresses, a dense, lush green forest sprouts up around the guests and a stream flows through the middle of the experience. As night falls in the forest the sound of insects and rain envelop the space as it builds towards the transition to the next scene.

The Nature Scene served as inspiration for a sherry cobbler style cocktail with notes of slight orange nutty notes served in a mushroom glass and on a tray with fake moss, leaves, and various nature-inspired elements.

The Art Scene immerses guests in a rich and layered audiovisual feast. The sound of an army of spray paint cans intensifies around the empty space as BoogieREZ's graffiti envelopes the whole room. Sounds of paint rollers, brushes, and an urban soundscape are interspersed with the voices of the artists talking about their creative process.

Accompanying the art scene was a spirit-forward split-based (Bulleit Bourbon and Bulleit Rye) cocktail that leaned into the art and culture of Downtown LA. The glassware included edible spray paint inspired by Downtown LA's legendary graffiti scene.

The Music Scene begins as a single bouncing thread that wraps the room, reacting to the sounds of United Masters artist Bronze Whale's track 'Good Enough'. As the track builds, the room transforms around you into a wildly colorful variety of audio visualizations that react to the music.

Inspired by the Music Scene, Crystal Mendoza created a bright refreshing cocktail with a multi-sensory feel that imitates what it feels like to be at a concert. The glassware included multi-colored light to illuminate the color within the crushed ice.

The final scene; Imagination, takes guests inside Mike Perry's mind- into a world of colorful abstract shapes and patterns, changing and transforming. Melting lines and funky shapes combine into tableaus of color and geometry as the world of Mike's mind continues to transform.

The Imagination Scene's matching drink was a Bulleit Bourbon-based carbonated cocktail that reimagined cocktail presentation expectations with edible glitter and custom-engraved ice.

Jesse Damashek, Senior Vice President of Whiskies & Liqueurs at Diageo said "The Bulleit Limitless Lounge translates the essence of the Bulleit Pioneer Project into a physical and accessible activation through a reimagined bar that pushes the boundaries of what a bar environment can be. We set out to design an experience with the power to unlock inspiration in those who experience this incredible, reimagined space. I'm proud that our team of amazing pioneering partners have built a mind-bending, boundary-pushing, immersive experience that inspires awe and awakens the imagination of all who enter it."

The Bulleit Limitless Lounge took place at Warehouse 15, 930 Mateo St in Downtown LA. All guests were over the age of 21. Details for future activations of the Bulleit Limitless Lounge in different locations in the US will be made in the coming months.

All guests who took part in the Bulleit Limitless Lounge (and will take part in future activations) are encouraged to drink responsibly. The producers of Bulleit Frontier Whiskey and The Foundation for Advancing Alcohol Responsibility (FAAR) support responsible decision-making.

About Bulleit Frontier Whiskey

Bulleit, founded in 1987, is one of the fastest-growing whiskeys in America. The brand attributes that growth to bartenders and cultural partners who have adopted it as their own. The Bulleit Frontier Whiskey portfolio is distilled and aged in the Bulleit family tradition, using a distinctive high rye recipe, which gives them a bold, spicy, yet distinctively smooth taste. The award-winning Kentucky whiskey most recently won a Double Gold medal for Bulleit 10 Year Old and Gold Medals for Bulleit Bourbon and Bulleit Rye at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. In 2017, Bulleit celebrated its 30th anniversary with the opening of a new, state-of-the-art distillery located in Shelbyville, KY which was constructed with a focus on sustainable practices including natural habitat protection, water conservation and local ingredient sourcing. In 2019, a Visitor's Centre at the Bulleit Distilling Co. in Shelbyville opened to share our modern, technological and sustainable approach to making great whiskey. In 2021, Diageo opened its first carbon neutral whiskey distillery in Lebanon, KY with Bulleit being the first and leading brand being produced at the site. supplementing existing production at the Bulleit Distilling Co. For more information, visit www.bulleit.com or follow @Bulleit on Instagram.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness. Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO ) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com . Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com , for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Follow on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

About UnitedMasters

Launched in 2017 by Translation founder and music industry veteran Steve Stoute, UnitedMasters provides a new industry alternative for over 1.5 million independent artists. UnitedMasters gives artists access to premium music distribution services, a suite of tools to help them directly connect with fans, and opportunities for unique partnerships with some of the world's biggest brands. The UnitedMasters platform enables artists to operationalize their independence and maximize their creative and economic potential while allowing them to maintain full ownership over their master recording rights.

The Bulleit Limitless Lounge (PRNewswire)

The Nature Scene, created in partnership with American Forests (PRNewswire)

Guests at the Bulleit Limitless Lounge (PRNewswire)

The Art Scene, with Graffiti by muralist duo boogieREZ (PRNewswire)

The Imagination Scene featuring animation by Emmy Award-winning artist Mike Perry (PRNewswire)

Perfomance by UnitedMasters artist Oke Junior (PRNewswire)

The Music Scene, featuring a track from UnitedMasters duo Bronze Whale (PRNewswire)

Bulleit Frontier Whiskey Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bulleit Frontier Whiskey