GIVE THE PERFECT GIFT THIS HOLIDAY SEASON: UNCONDITIONAL LOVE WRAPPED IN A HEART-WARMING CHILDREN'S BOOK

"From the Pocket of an Overcoat" takes readers on an exciting journey about animal adoption, acceptance, and empathy

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Score major points with kids this holiday season by giving them the gift that keeps on giving, the acclaimed children's book, "From the Pocket of an Overcoat" (Friendly Falls Press; Archway Publishing from Simon & Schuster), by author and illustrator Robert Vincent. Ideal for classrooms, gift exchanges, stocking-stuffers or a wrapped gift, this charming book about the adoption of a loveable cat captures the holiday spirit and is perfect for kids, parents, and pet-lovers alike.

Available online at Amazon, bn.com , target.com , and at the book's website, maxbuckles.com , as well as select bookstores, "From the Pocket of an Overcoat" is based on the real-life story of a cat named Max adopted by Vincent's son Matthew from a homeless woman in Dallas who found Max as a tiny kitten and had him in the pocket of her overcoat as she was trying to find him a home. The tale is about an affable cat, Max Buckles, and how he finds himself and his way to a new home – moving from the cozy overcoat pocket of Sally in the city, to the country with Farmer Buckles and his other animals, including four dogs – Sam, Tots, Scotty (who is not Scottish, but is plaid), and Junior Buckles. Along the way, he discovers a true sense of belonging within his new family. As told through the journey of Max the cat, this is a story about self-identity, acceptance, animal rescue, and adoption.

"The holidays are the perfect time for friends and family to reflect, be grateful, and celebrate love. This story reminds us how to express kindness, accept our differences, and practice compassion, which is exactly what we need now and throughout the new year," said Vincent.

A portion of each book sale of "From the Pocket of an Overcoat" will be donated to organizations that promote animal rescue and adoption – The Humane Society and Best Friends . Readers and fans of Max Buckles can like and follow the book on Instagram and Facebook , and can also send an email to hello@maxbuckles.com with proof of purchase to get a special Thank You note from Max himself. To learn more, visit www.maxbuckles.com or explore the following hashtags: #maxbuckles, #maxbucklesbooks, #maxthecat, #readenjoysharemax and #fromthepocketofanovercoat.

About Robert Vincent

Robert Vincent is a children's book author and illustrator, as well as the author of several other literary works. He lives in Los Angeles with his wife Kathy. Robert and Kathy's son Matthew is a violinist with the Oakland Symphony and Sacramento Philharmonic & Opera. In December 2009, Matthew adopted a lovable black cat named Max. The rest, as they say, is history.

