Guidehouse's Nicole Gibson and Carly Mitchell Named "2023 Women Leaders in Consulting" by Consulting Magazine

WASHINGTON, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting and managed services to public sector and commercial clients, announced that Nicole Gibson, partner in the firm's Defense & Security segment, and Carly Mitchell, partner in Guidehouse's Financial Services practice, have been named "2023 Women Leaders in Consulting" by ALM's Consulting Magazine.

Gibson was named one of ALM's 2023 Women Leaders in the category of Mentor of the Year. She has over 23 years of experience delivering management-consulting services to the Federal Government, providing clients with expert insight and guidance as they seek to transform their organizations, increase transparency, better serve their customers, and increase operational effectiveness. Recognized for her unwavering commitment and passion for mentorship, diversity and volunteering efforts, Gibson is known to break down barriers and help women – both inside and outside of Guidehouse – succeed. She is a founding female partner of the firm's Women's Inclusion Network, supporting the connection and development of female employees.

"I take great responsibility to give back, and do everything I can to help those around me advance," says Gibson. "I never forget the people who looked out for me in my career and help doors open for me – pulled me up when I needed it, and didn't let me fail. I feel it's not only my duty but my passion to pay that forward."

Mitchell was named one of ALM's 2023 Women Leaders in the category of ESG Champion. With Guidehouse for almost 13 years, the majority of her focus has been on societal impact, and most recently enabling decarbonization in the nation's most underserved communities. She is a certified facilitator who brings a unique combination of strategy techniques, industry insights, and project management discipline to help C-suite executives and agency leaders develop successful strategies to transform and innovate their operations. Currently, she is leading the firm's efforts to enable non-profits and green banks set to grants from the Environmental Protection Agency under the Inflation Reduction Act's $27B Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund.

"I've made it my career mission to date to use my leadership talents and consulting skills for societal impact, while helping create new opportunities for other women and inspiring them to use their own talents for impact," says Mitchell. "Having the opportunity to take our ability to design these programs to maximize the use of funds, minimize fraud and follow regulations - - all while maximizing the impact funding can have in our communities gives me immense pride. I am fortunate and grateful to be on this journey."

Gibson and Mitchell were celebrated at Consulting Magazine's 2023 Women Leaders in Consulting awards dinner in New York on Thursday, Nov. 2. Gibson, Mitchell and the other 2023 Women Leaders in Consulting honorees are featured on the Consulting Magazine website.

