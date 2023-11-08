Incredible Group Brings Iconic Jelly Bean Flavors to Life this Fall with a NEW Toy Line!

Spilling the Beans: Incredible Group Redefines Sweet Sensations with a Squishy and Scented

Assortment of Jelly Belly® Toys

TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Incredible Group has unveiled its long-awaited lineup of Jelly Belly® licensed toys and collectibles in a collaboration sure to satisfy your sweetest cravings. The collection, set to launch in Fall 2023, includes a range of squishy toys in various sizes shaped like Jelly Belly jelly beans- all of which are scented to replicate original Jelly Belly bean flavors.

Jelly Belly Squishy Jelly Beans by Incredible Group (CNW Group/Incredible Group) (PRNewswire)

Incredible Group's partnership with Jelly Belly builds on a longstanding commitment to discovering, creating, and sharing the best toys and games in its market. The collection will feature squishy, scented, and collectible jelly bean toys with classic Jelly Belly bean shapes and scents! Available in two different collectible sizes and a variety of packs for purchase, this new launch is a must-have for kids and adults alike!

"Jelly Belly has become an iconic brand for candy lovers, and we're thrilled to bring a new way for everyone to enjoy the gourmet jelly bean," said Saul Sacks, President of Incredible Group. "We've worked to infuse this toy collection with as many of the iconic features of authentic Jelly Belly jelly beans, and we are genuinely proud of the result."

"Jelly Belly is excited to partner with Incredible Group to introduce a new collection of toys that capture the vibrant colors, irresistible scents, and fun of our Jelly Belly jelly beans," said Rob Swaigen, VP of Global Marketing at Jelly Belly Candy Company.

Starting this November, Jelly Belly fans can find this delectable toy line at the following retailers in North America:

Canada : Giant Tiger, Indigo, Party City Canada, Red Apple , Toys 'R Us, Walmart Canada, Mastermind toys and independent retailers

USA : Meijer, It'Sugar, FYE, Learning Express and independent retailers

About Incredible Group

Established in 2002, The Incredible Group is a North American brand that has grown to become a prominent and trusted leader in impulse items, licensed toys and promotional incentive products. The Incredible Group is the parent company of Incredible Play, Incredible Novelties, and Incredible Incentives. Incredible Play brings the fun as a distributor, wholesaler, licensor, and inventor, of the best in toys, games, outdoor, and more to our retail partners. Most recently, it joined forces with PMI Kid's World to bring Piñata Smashlings to the Canadian market. Incredible Novelties is home to the latest trends for the hottest events, swag bags, and impulse items for retailers and event planners. Incredible Incentives provides fresh, unique, and customized promotional items making a bold statement for your brand. For more information, visit https://incrediblegroup.com/

About Jelly Belly Candy Company

With candy-making roots dating back to 1869, Jelly Belly Candy Company began making Jelly Belly jelly beans in 1976. Today, Jelly Belly products are sold all over the world and the company remains family-owned and operated by the fourth, fifth and sixth generations of the candy-making family. For more information about Jelly Belly and its confections, visit www.jellybelly.com or consumers can call (800) 522-3267 and retailers can call (800) 323-9380.

